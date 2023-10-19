Booming Boss Babe Brand ShikSona Beauty Unveils Their First Ever Skincare Line

After launching their multi-use CBD Face Balm and their unique "Work Hard Play Hard" two-shades-in-one lipsticks, ShikSona Beauty is set to make waves once again with their brand new line of skincare products.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With great excitement, ShikSona Beauty unveils their latest triumph: a distinguished line of skincare products poised to revolutionize and forever change beauty regimens near and far. Joining the previously released CBD Face Balm, ShikSona Beauty's new launch consists of three meticulously crafted essentials, signifying a new chapter in the brand's illustrious beauty and self-care journey. With these new powerhouse products, the brand promises an expansion of their signature multi-use, multi-purpose experience that transcends conventional boundaries and sets a new standard for radiant, pampered skin.

Elevate your skincare ritual with their brand new trio of treasures:

Lavender Soothing Toner: An oasis of tranquility captured in a bottle, this soothing toner boasts an artful blend of nature's bounty. Lavender oil, chamomile extract, aloe, and witch hazel combine to caress and rejuvenate your skin. Suitable for all skin types, this versatile toner cleanses, hydrates, evens out skin tone, and bestows a serene radiance.

BeautEase Face Mask and Primer: A dual-purpose dynamo, this face mask and primer is the key to a luminous look. The transformative concoction's lightweight formula absorbs seamlessly, leaving no trace of residue. Whether it's used overnight as a face mask or worn beneath makeup during the day, let lavender oil, Japanese honeysuckle, and vitamin B5 work their wonders to leave your skin hydrated, firmed, and illuminated.

Milky Cleansing Cream: Unleash the secret to radiant skin with this harmonious fusion of nature's finest. This cream goes beyond the ordinary as essential oils, safflower, sweet almond, aloe, and shea butter join forces to cleanse the face and remove impurities while simultaneously rejuvenating your skin and preserving its vital moisture. Ideal for all skin types, it's especially a lifeline for dry and sensitive complexions.

"With ShikSona Skincare, we really want to simplify the beauty routine for busy women on the go, and we believe that less is more," says Co-Founder Sonali Chaturvedi. "So, we created an affordable multi-use and multi-purpose skincare line packed with anti-aging and healthy ingredients that will transform your daily skincare routine and rejuvenate your skin by providing a youthful and radiant glow."

Elevate your skincare experience with the signature touch of ShikSona. ShikSona Beauty's Skincare Line is now available at shiksonabeauty.com.

About ShikSona Beauty:

Co-Founded by sisters Sonali and Shikha Chaturvedi, ShikSona Beauty aims to empower every woman to conquer each day with elegance and ease through the brand's products. Boasting a range of beauty gems including nude lipgloss shades, two-in-one split shade lipsticks, and their newly launched skincare products, the throughline of ShikSona Beauty is versatility, multi-use, and multi-purpose. Additionally, the brand is proudly vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Experience the ShikSona difference – where beauty is a celebration of you.

