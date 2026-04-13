Booming Wellness Brand Kind Patches Expands Nationwide at Target, Entering 890 Stores Across the U.S.

Kind Patches, the fast-growing wearable wellness brand, is expanding nationwide with a launch in 890 Target stores across the U.S. starting April 12. The rollout marks a major retail milestone as the brand builds on strong performance in Walmart and CVS locations.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kind Patches, the wearable wellness patch brand, is launching in 890 Target stores across the U.S..

From April 12, Target shoppers will find Kind Patches' best-selling products on shelves and online, debuting with their all-time best-sellers to address common daily wellness concerns: Berberine Patches, Magnesium Dream Patches, Energy Patches, Mood+ Patches, and NAD+ Patches. Every patch is designed with simplicity at its core: peel, apply, go.

The launch brings Kind Patches inside one of America's most-visited retailers, extending a national footprint that already includes roughly 2,000 Walmart locations and 2,500 CVS stores. Across both chains, the brand has posted consistent sell-throughs and strong repeat purchase rates since launch in 2025. Due to the success of physical retail in the U.S., Kind Patches is looking to stock in-person in Germany and the U.K. throughout 2026 and beyond.

"Entering Target is a defining moment for us," says Kind Patches co-founder Ivana Hjörne. "What started as a goal to launch in just a handful of stores has quickly grown into a national footprint. Listing in Target allows us to meet our consumers where they already shop, reinforcing that wearable wellness isn't a niche trend anymore. Customers are embracing a new era of wellness format - one that Kind Patches is leading."

Images are available here.

The brand's growing demand is in large part due to the brand's viral online presence, with a creator network of over 50,000 users sharing Kind Patches content weekly. This brings widespread consumer recognition well before shoppers encounter it in a store aisle and streamlining the discovery to purchase track.

About Kind Patches

Kind Patches is a wellness brand offering wearable patches designed to support everyday wellness routines. Rooted in a lifestyle-led approach to wellness, Kind Patches creates easy, accessible on-the-go formats that fit seamlessly into modern habits. Its growing range of patches is designed to complement wellness-focused lifestyles with options that align with everyday consumer concerns, such as rest, focus, and overall wellbeing.

Follow along with Kind Patches' expansion on socials: Instagram / TikTok

Media Contact

Chloe Andersson, Redgert Comms, 1 8179751918, [email protected]

SOURCE Kind Patches