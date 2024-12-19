boon Secures $20.5M in Funding and Launches AI Workflow Platform to Double Efficiency and Profitability for Commercial Fleets

"Given the crucial nature of logistics, we are driven to lessen the workload of those who keep our country moving and to ensure that this industry can survive and thrive for generations to come," said Deepti Yenireddy, founder and CEO of boon. Post this

Developed by seasoned engineers and industry insiders from Apple, DoorDash, Google, Samsara, and Shell, the team brings deep customer insight and expertise. boon's AI agent is already helping customers and generating repeatable revenue. New funding will enable boon to grow its engineering and go-to-market (GTM) teams over the next 18 months. The company is seeking developers who are passionate about solving hard problems, including building complex agentic workflows in the physical world; helping customers retain an aging workforce; and applying solutions across verticals from transportation and warehousing to field services, food and beverage, construction, and beyond.

"What's required to deliver a strawberry is very different from what's required to move people, and solving that kind of difficult problem is what gets the best engineers excited," said Gokul Rajaram, Partner at Marathon. "The boon team is driven entirely by the heroes they serve: the customers on the roads, in the warehouses, bringing the food we eat from the farms and factories to our tables. It's incredibly important work, and boon's smart solution will make a tangible difference in each person's daily life - and on customers' bottom lines. We are honored to support them on their mission to transform supply chain and logistics."

How it Works

boon's technology currently serves 33K drivers across 6.8K vehicles, delivering 170K loads. The solution has been developed with a deep understanding of industry pain points and applies the latest foundational models to transform operational workflows in the following ways:

Fast Training: Within days of training alongside a human, it can perform tasks by mimicking those workflows

Cost-Savings: Fleets save an average of $7-10 per truck per day

Double D Distribution saves up to $7.40 per truck per day with fuel recommendations from an agent who browses daily prices, discounts, and driver routes to suggest the most optimal stations in various states within a few miles of their daily route

Accelerate Collections and Improve Cash Health: Real time location-based nudges remind drivers to submit Bill of Lading and Proof of Delivery (BOL/PODs) to expedite billing

JIT Transport reduced billing time from 14 days to 2 days with automated documents

boon's agents directly collect and push documents to shipper portals, saving Bluegrass Supply Chain 15 hours per week by making billing faster and more efficient

Efficiency gains: Automated compliance features like Hours of Service (HoS) submissions save hours every week

Double Diamond Transport saves 90+ minutes daily on Hours of Service (HoS) compliance tasks

"boon harnesses the latest AI innovation to create a single, simple platform for its customers in the commercial fleet industry. The opportunity is enormous as supply chain and logistics is one of the largest industries globally, and the potential impact is even bigger," said Urvashi Barooah, Partner at Redpoint Ventures. "First-generation point solution software tools have added a heavy administrative load to these customers and through cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the space, Deepti and team are making it easy to offload that work to their agent. We are incredibly proud to be part of a company adding critical dollars back to companies' pockets and efficiency back to their employees."

Today's customers can use boon to transform the revenue and operations functions of their businesses. Soon, boon's platform will streamline finance and payroll to double margins, unlocking immediate, tangible value for these industry players who urgently need it. Over the coming quarters, with new funding and a growing team, boon will continue to add a series of products to its expanding platform to bring the power of automation across compliance, driver workflows, and payroll, paving the way for transformational efficiency.

"Our ultimate mission is nothing short of extraordinary: we aim to enable commercial fleets to become up to 100 times more efficient," continued Yenireddy. "We don't simply intend to enhance transportation — our solution will fundamentally redefine the future of the industry. Together with our customers, we're building a smarter, faster, and more sustainable tomorrow."

About boon

boon is the AI platform purpose-built for commercial fleets to book incremental revenue, reduce operating expenses, and automate operational workflows. Built from the latest Large Language Models, boon's AI agents combine deep industry knowledge with business context to assist and replicate worker tasks within a week. boon is a first-of-its-kind unified AI platform fully integrated with existing logistics software systems, including fuel card, TMS, telematics, ERP, WMS, and ELD providers. boon leverages these integrations to act as the system of engagement for revenue and operations teams to automate their work across order entry, load sourcing, compliance, fuel optimization, and appointment scheduling. Founded by ex-Samsara engineer, Deepti Yenireddy, boon relies on a build-fast and customer-centric culture to bring the next generation of efficiency tools to the supply chain and logistics industry.

