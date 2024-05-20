Boone's Questions: Finding Christ in the Everyday Moments

U.S. Veteran and minister publishes new Christian children's book with short stories

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children may have an innate curiosity for the world. They may want to understand how things function and are motivated to explore, experiment, and learn by asking "why." Author Deana Perry saw these actions occur in her son, Boone. Inspired by his curiosity and how every day is an opportunity to put Christ in the center of their lives, she shares her family's story in her new book, "Like God in My Book?"

Through the lens of Boone's curiosity, readers will discover that every moment, no matter how routine, holds the potential to find God. Short stories are shared, such as doing yard work and decorating for Christmas to the playground and bedtime.

"Our book is not just a collection of stories," Perry said. "It's a reminder that our daily activities are opportunities to deepen our faith and strengthen family bonds."

By sharing God's promises through her family's story, she hopes to help readers learn and understand how important it is to trust God and study the Bible, specifically during life's dramas and hardships.

"These hardships can be softened, resolved, and put into perspective if we keep Christ in the center of our lives and families," Perry said. "Whether you're a parent seeking to nurture your child's curiosity, or simply looking for inspiration to infuse your faith, I hope my book may offer a journey that will resonate with all readers."

"Like God in My Book"

By Deana Perry

ISBN: 9798385021468 (softcover); 9798385021451 (hardcover); 9798385021475 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, WestBow Press, Amazon

About the author

Deana Perry is a wife and mother. She is a U.S. Army Combat Veteran. She has a Master of Arts Degree in Human Services Counseling with a cognate in Executive Leadership and Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Deana is a Certified John C. Maxwell leadership coach and a Commissioned Stephen Minister. She considers motherhood to be the hardest job she's ever had. She currently resides in Guntersville, Ala. with her husband, Shawn, and her son, Boone. They have three dogs, two cats, and eight chickens. To learn more, please visit https://www.deanaperry.com/about-the-book/.

