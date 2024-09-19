Boost CRISPR Editing Efficiency Using Optimized sgRNA and HDR Template Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The rational design of single guide RNA (sgRNA) and homology-directed pair (HDR) template sequences is the most crucial step for the success of these experiments. Post this

Designing highly specific sgRNAs with minimal off-target effects

Optimizing HDR templates to enhance knock-in efficiency

Practical demonstrations of sgRNA and HDR designs using GenScript's tools for gene knockout, point mutation, small and large insertions and large fragment deletions

How to leverage GenScript's free GenCRISPR sgRNA and HDR design tools to simplify the design process and improve editing efficiency

This webinar will thoroughly explore the intricacies of designing sgRNA and HDR templates for CRISPR gene editing, emphasizing high editing efficiency and minimizing off-target effects. The attendees will also learn the essential processes and skills required to achieve these objectives. The speaker will also discuss how to select the most appropriate sequences for different applications after considering specific parameters that influence the outcome.

Moreover, the session will include case studies covering various design scenarios, such as gene knockout, point mutations, small and large insertions and large fragment deletions, thus providing practical insights and examples. This comprehensive coverage will equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to execute precise and efficient gene editing techniques.

Register for this webinar today to gain expert insights into highly specific sgRNAs, enhancing knock-in efficiency with optimized HDR templates and optimizing CRISPR editing efficiency.

Join Dr. Jie Zhu, PhD, Field Application Scientist – Life Science Group, GenScript Biotech Corporation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Boost CRISPR Editing Efficiency Using Optimized sgRNA and HDR Template Design.

