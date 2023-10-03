Booster Announces Giveaway to Win a Trip to The Dude Perfect Headquarters

"This collaboration and giveaway represent our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for schools and families across the nation," said Chris Carneal, founder and CEO of Booster. Tweet this

There is no purchase necessary to enter Booster's Dude Perfect Headquarters Giveaway. Fans can visit here and fill out the entry form to enter during the promotion period. Winners will be contacted via email and announced to the public the week of November 27.

"This collaboration and giveaway represent our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for schools and families across the nation," said Chris Carneal, founder and CEO of Booster. "We are beyond excited to bring Dude Perfect's energy and family friendly content to the over 7,500 schools Booster currently serves."

Booster previously announced its partnership with Dude Perfect to elevate its fundraisers for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Schools that book with Booster will enjoy exclusive Dude Perfect content and prizes to build excitement and motivate students and families. To learn more or book a fundraiser, visit choosebooster.com.

About Booster

Booster offers school fundraising services nationwide with ever expanding options such as school fun runs, fundraising technology, spirit gear, product sales and more to strengthen schools by increasing funds and inspiring students through fitness and character-building experiences. Booster serves over 7,500 K-12 schools in all 50 states, profiting schools and groups more than $600 million since 2002. In addition to supporting schools, Booster is active in the local communities it serves, dedicating volunteer time, as well making donations to organizations that build up the next generation, including Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell's Share the Magic Foundation.

About Dude Perfect

With over 58 million subscribers across the world, Dude Perfect, a five-man sports and comedy group focused out of Frisco, Texas, is the second-most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube and 23rd-most-subscribed overall. Since beginning its channel in 2009 with videos of trick shots, the group has teamed up with numerous names in the sports industry, launched an additional show, landed a book deal and toured the U.S. to share its family friendly content live with fans. Dude Perfect enjoys spreading joy and giving back to its fans and community through the Dude Perfect Hope Foundation.

Media Contact

Jenni DeWitt, Booster, 1 321-960-7524, [email protected], www.choosebooster.com

