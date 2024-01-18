Booster Announces Grant Giveaway To Honor Exceptional Educators and School Staff

"Two of our company's core values are gratitude and celebration, and our Teacher Appreciation Celebration grant will allow school leaders to show their appreciation for their teachers and staff in a special way this spring," said Chris Carneal, founder and CEO of Booster. Post this

In addition to the grant, Booster will also send a celebration box filled with confetti and special celebration cards for students to express their gratitude to the teachers and staff members who have impacted their lives.

Nominations opened Tuesday, January 16 and close Friday, February 6, 2024. Elementary, middle and high schools are all eligible, and no purchase is required to participate. For a full list of rules and to nominate your school, visit here.

The Booster Teacher Appreciation Celebration Giveaway is an opportunity for both Booster and nominated schools to recognize excellence and express gratitude to school educators and staff that work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of their students.

Booster is dedicated to providing school fundraising solutions and memorable experiences that elevate the schools and groups it serves. With over 22 years of proven success, the company leverages its unmatched experience and innovative tools to guide schools, teams and groups to achieve fundraising success year round. To learn more about how Booster can help your school, team or group visit choosebooster.com.

Booster offers school fundraising services nationwide with ever expanding options such as school fun runs, fundraising technology, spirit gear, product sales and more to strengthen schools by increasing funds and inspiring students through fitness and character-building experiences. Booster serves over 7,500 K-12 schools in all 50 states, profiting schools and groups more than $700 million since 2002. In addition to supporting schools, Booster is active in the local communities it serves, dedicating volunteer time, as well making donations to organizations that build up the next generation, including Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell's Share the Magic Foundation.

