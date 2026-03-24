Boostie Launches Advanced Screener and Job Showcase, Giving Employers a High-Converting Alternative to Rising Job Board Costs

Major job boards are charging more each year. Boostie gives employers a branded, owned destination that keeps working long after the ad spend stops. Post this

Cost-per-applicant on major job boards has increased substantially, $15-$25, and those costs keep climbing. Boostie Job Showcase gives employers a branded, high-converting and owned destination that continually builds talent pools over time, recirculating existing candidates to matching roles and helping customers reduce their dependence on paid boards. With each customer already averaging 3,000 applicants per month, the ROI case is immediate.

A Candidate Destination Built for Conversion

Most employer career sites are a patchwork - static job listings from the ATS, disconnected mobile experiences, and no real home for the candidate. Boostie Job Showcase fixes that. It connects directly to a client's ATS, acts as the branded destination for all recruitment marketing activity, and gives candidates a profile where they can manage their applications and interests in one place.

Every role posted through Boostie Job Showcase is reformatted for consistency, rewritten for clarity and automatically indexed on Google for Jobs with zero technical overhead. And because Boostie builds talent pools from every interaction, employers can leverage 1-click workflows to re-engage candidates who've already shown interest rather than paying for the same reach twice.

The platform is optimized for mobile, because that's where candidates are searching.

Screening That Doesn't Kill Your Talent Pools

AI screening has become table stakes in recruiting but at the cost of conversion. The average voice screener completes at just 25-30% meaning three out of four candidates who start the process never finish it. Worse yet, you collect no data for future outreach due to significant drop off rates.

Boostie approaches screening differently, with two purposeful levels:

Level 1 - Boostie Apply: The current Apply product converts at 91.52%. Every candidate who completes it, and isn't ineligible, is automatically added to a talent pool, capturing rich fit data that's immediately useful to recruiters and available for future matching.

Level 2 - Advanced Screener: For roles that need deeper evaluation, the Advanced Screener extends the experience with AI-generated, role-specific questions designed to surface context about a candidate's ability that goes beyond what Level 1 captures. The result: meaningful screening insight without the conversion cliff.

The feature that sets it apart: Bring Your Own Screener. Employers who've already invested in AI screening tools don't need to abandon them. Boostie handles Level 1, and if a candidate looks like a potential fit, Boostie can automatically hand off to a third-party screener. The first integration partner in this model is Bullhorn Amplify Screener, giving recruiting teams flexibility to optimize for conversion without overhauling their stack.

"We're not asking customers to choose between a great screening experience and a great conversion rate. With Advanced Screener, you get both and if you're already using a screener you love, we'll work alongside it." Says Travis Arnold, Boostie CEO & Co-founder. "AI tools like screening agents have become commoditized and we're here to boost our customer's conversion rates regardless of the screener they prefer."

More From the Spring Release:

MS Teams and Slack Apps are live, delivering real-time hot applicant alerts directly to recruiters in the tools they already use every day

Loxo added as the latest integration, expanding Boostie's ATS and CRM ecosystem

1-click workflows continue to automate repetitive recruitment marketing tasks, freeing recruiters to focus on candidates

A new recruiter view has streamlined the candidate submission process, cutting down the time from review to action

Media Contact

Travis Arnold, Boostie, 1 8556426678, [email protected], https://boostie.com

SOURCE Boostie