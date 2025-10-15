BoostMyResume.ai Launches: The First Resume Platform Fully Built by Artificial Intelligence

BoostMyResume.ai has launched the first resume-optimization platform fully built by artificial intelligence—without a single line of human-written code. Created entirely by AI, the system analyzes resumes, scores their alignment with job descriptions, and provides instant rewrites to improve hiring success. The team notes that while the technology is still early and at times challenging, their strong focus on architecture, security, and best practices ensured a robust, stable, and production-ready solution.

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BoostMyResume.ai today announced the public release of its AI-powered resume platform—an industry first that was designed and developed entirely by artificial intelligence. From product requirements to code and UX, no human developer wrote a line of the system.