Boostr and pureIntegration Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive AI-Powered Advertising Solutions for Media Companies

"We're thrilled to partner with pureIntegration to help media companies modernize their ad tech stacks through best-in-class media consulting that unlocks the value of converged selling," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO of Boostr. "This collaboration allows our mutual clients to benefit from our industry-leading CRM and OMS solutions, along with pureIntegration's powerful change management and adoption strategies, to drive meaningful business outcomes."

The partnership offers clients access to AI capabilities such as Boostr's Proposal IQ, which optimizes proposal creation and profitability, and pureIntegration's ContentCheckTM, which ensures brand safety and regulatory compliance for ad creative. Together, these tools will enable media companies to automate much of the quote-to-collect process, freeing up capacity to make more informed decisions about inventory and pricing.

"We see immense value in working with Boostr, whose platform uniquely combines CRM and OMS capabilities tailored for the media industry," said Jeff Puzenski, Managing Director, AdTech and Media at pureIntegration. "Together, we're equipping media companies with the technology and expertise they need to navigate convergence and to accelerate next-gen ad technologies, all while simplifying the complexities of modern advertising workflows."

The collaboration is particularly well-suited for local and national broadcasters, who are facing increased pressure to deliver on the promise of convergence, as well as existing and emerging retail media networks (RMNs), who seek growth through an increasing number of sales channels and inventory sources. The unified view Boostr provides, combined with the deep expertise of the Boostr and pureIntegration teams, aims to help these media companies improve their bottom line quickly while laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

About Boostr:

Boostr is the leading provider of advertising management platforms for publishers and media companies. Boostr's unified platform streamlines sales, finance, ad ops, and RevOps workflows, enabling businesses to close deals faster, automate tasks, and gain real-time financial transparency. For more information about Boostr, visit http://www.boostr.com.

About pureIntegration:

Throughout 20 years of IT consulting and professional services, pureIntegration has successfully designed, integrated, and deployed winning solutions at scale for highly transactional enterprises. Each of our nearly 2000 projects has resulted in impactful, measurable business outcomes. We continue to solve intractable problems for our clients while maintaining 97% year-over-year client satisfaction. For more information, visit pureIntegration.com or email [email protected].

