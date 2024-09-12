Boostr and Salesforce Collaborate to Enhance Advertising Management Capabilities For Media Companies

"We're excited to collaborate with Boostr to offer media & entertainment companies a comprehensive platform to help their teams simplify and automate converged advertising operations." - Christopher Dean, SVP and GM for Communications, Media & Entertainment at Salesforce. Post this

"We are thrilled to integrate with Salesforce's Media Cloud on behalf of our mutual customers," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO of Boostr. "This integration is a significant upgrade as Media Cloud and Boostr's data model are highly aligned resulting in a more turnkey, faster time to value solution."

"In today's increasingly fragmented advertising ecosystem, media and entertainment companies are looking to automate advertising sales and campaign management processes to enhance operational efficiency across their monetization streams," said Christopher Dean, SVP and GM for Communications, Media & Entertainment at Salesforce. "We're excited to collaborate with Boostr to offer media & entertainment companies a comprehensive platform to help their teams simplify and automate converged advertising operations."

About Boostr:

Boostr is the leading provider of advertising management platforms for publishers and media companies. Boostr's unified platform streamlines sales, finance, ad ops, and RevOps workflows, enabling businesses to close deals faster, automate tasks, and gain real-time financial transparency. For more information about Boostr, go to http://www.boostr.com.

