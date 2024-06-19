Boostr Announces Strategic Partnership With DanAds to Power Self-Service Advertising Management Technology

The integration will allow broadcasters and media companies to automate the entire self-service sales process, from media proposal generation utilizing Boostr's ProposalIQ through planning, buying, reconciliation, and billing within Boostr's order management system (OMS). Post this

"We are excited to partner with DanAds to deliver a comprehensive solution that addresses the complex needs of today's media sales landscape," said David Christopher-Morris, SVP of Products at Boostr. "Our combined technologies will enable media companies to streamline operations, increase revenue, and improve profitability with unmatched precision and ease."

"We are thrilled to partner with DanAds to bring a revolutionary solution to the market. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower media companies with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic advertising landscape," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO of Boostr.

"Partnering with Boostr allows us to enhance our self-serve platform with industry-leading revenue management capabilities. Together, we are creating a comprehensive solution that addresses the critical needs of publishers and advertisers alike," said Istvan Beres, CEO & Co-Founder of DanAds.

Boostr, renowned for its user-centric ad sales management solutions, has been at the forefront of enhancing media business operations for the past decade. Its platform, designed by media executives for media executives, boasts features like next-generation revenue forecasting, dynamic rate card management, and comprehensive inventory insights. With over 50 automated workflows, Boostr enables sales and ad operations teams to save valuable time, enhance collaboration, and boost profitability.

About Boostr

Boostr is the leading provider of advertising management platforms for publishers and media companies. Boostr's unified platform streamlines sales, finance, ad ops, and RevOps workflows, enabling businesses to close deals faster, automate tasks, and gain real-time financial transparency. For more information about Boostr, go to http://www.boostr.com.

About DanAds

DanAds is a leading global provider of self-serve and advertising automation technology. The innovative platform empowers publishers and advertisers to efficiently manage, optimize, and scale their advertising campaigns. DanAds is committed to democratizing advertising by providing user-friendly, AI-driven solutions that enhance campaign performance and accessibility. With DanAds, businesses of all sizes can harness the power of data-driven advertising to reach their target audiences effectively. Learn more: http://www.danads.com.

