Boostr Bolsters Team with Linear Sales Powerhouse Elizabeth Ford Keaney

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boostr, the industry-leading ad management platform for media and ad sales teams, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Keaney as Head of Linear Solutions. Keaney brings a wealth of experience to the role, boasting a 13-year tenure at NBCUniversal and a proven track record in senior product leadership positions at Operative and Advisr.
Keaney's deep understanding of the linear TV landscape and her expertise in product development make her an invaluable asset to Boostr. She will spearhead the design and implementation of convergence features, ensuring the platform seamlessly integrates linear and digital advertising for an unparalleled user experience.
"We're thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the Boostr team," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO of Boostr. "Traditional media companies face too much complexity, cost, and fragmentation selling convergence advertising solutions. Elizabeth's extensive knowledge of linear TV and her strategic product development skills uniquely position her to solve these challenges for the industry. She'll lead the charge to create solutions that revolutionize how media companies manage and monetize their advertising inventory."
Keaney's appointment underscores Boostr's commitment to providing media and ad sales teams with the most comprehensive and future-proofed ad management platform available. With her at the helm of linear solutions, Boostr is poised to further empower its clients to navigate the evolving media landscape and maximize their advertising revenue.
About Boostr
Boostr provides the only advertising management platform—including a CRM, OMS, and Proposal Recommendation Engine—built specifically for modern media organizations seeking to scale. In an environment where the complexity of media selling and delivery has outpaced disconnected, manual solutions, Boostr provides the most accurate revenue forecasting, the fastest pace of industry innovations, and the most actionable insights in the industry. Boostr automates processes, freeing Sales and Ops teams from manual data entry so they can focus on insights that drive revenue generation and profitability. For more information about Boostr, visit http://www.boostr.com.
