Boostr Bolsters Team with Linear Sales Powerhouse Elizabeth Ford Keaney

"We're thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the Boostr team," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO of Boostr. "Traditional media companies face too much complexity, cost, and fragmentation selling convergence advertising solutions. Elizabeth's extensive knowledge of linear TV and her strategic product development skills uniquely position her to solve these challenges for the industry. She'll lead the charge to create solutions that revolutionize how media companies manage and monetize their advertising inventory."

Keaney's appointment underscores Boostr's commitment to providing media and ad sales teams with the most comprehensive and future-proofed ad management platform available. With her at the helm of linear solutions, Boostr is poised to further empower its clients to navigate the evolving media landscape and maximize their advertising revenue.

