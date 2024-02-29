Boostr Names Fraser Woollard EVP of Business Development, Deepens Expertise in Linear/Digital TV Convergence

"I'm excited to partner with Fraser to extend our platform to solve for TV/Digital Convergence and remove friction between the buy and sell side of the market as media companies transition to selling audiences across all channels and formats." - Patrick O'Leary, CEO and Founder of Boostr Post this

As EVP of Business Development & Partnerships, Fraser will shape the company's business strategy and application of the company's best-in-class solutions to new verticals. Prior to joining Boostr, Fraser spent 10 years at Mediaocean, where he led Business Development and helped the company execute 100+ partnerships, enabling the transaction of over $1B in converged media. Fraser's deep buy-side experience with broadcasters is particularly useful to Boostr's growing roster of omnichannel TV and radio customers, who seek a digital-first solution to the complexities created by linear and digital convergence.

"The Media industry has grown up on legacy technology, with teams that operate in silos. What we've seen in the marketplace to date hasn't met the needs of publishers and broadcasters, and it increases their costs," Fraser explained. "Boostr's approach is different, and works across all channels and media types. I share the company's vision for breaking down silos and automating the workflow from pitch to pay, taking massive cost out of the organization in the process."

About Boostr

Boostr provides the only advertising management platform—including a CRM, OMS, and Proposal Recommendation Engine—built specifically for modern media organizations seeking to scale. In an environment where the complexity of media selling and delivery has outpaced disconnected, manual solutions, Boostr provides the most accurate revenue forecasting, the fastest pace of industry innovations, and the most actionable insights in the industry. Boostr automates processes, freeing Sales and Ops teams from manual data entry so they can focus on insights that drive revenue generation and profitability. For more information about Boostr, visit http://www.boostr.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies, 2028415963, [email protected], https://www.boostr.com/

SOURCE Boostr