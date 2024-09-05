Boostr Partners With OmniMedia Solutions Group to Accelerate Converged Media Selling

"Boostr's track record of successful implementations and their commitment to genuine partnership have greatly impressed us," said Joe Lampert, Practice Lead of OmniMedia Solutions Group. "We look forward to helping the industry evolve through our ongoing work together." Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with OmniMedia Solutions Group, whose deep influence and expertise in converging media complements our technology perfectly," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO of Boostr. "Together, we aim to help media companies evolve with change and adopt the tools necessary to thrive in today's media landscape. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive, industry-leading advertising solutions that drive growth for our clients."

Audacy, an American broadcasting company and the second-largest radio platform in the United States, is one such client that has implemented Boostr's ad management platform with hands-on guidance and support from OmniMedia Solutions Group.

"Boostr's track record of successful implementations and their commitment to genuine partnership have greatly impressed us," said Joe Lampert, Practice Lead of OmniMedia Solutions Group. "We believe this collaboration will not only benefit our mutual clients but also raise the bar for how media companies navigate the complexities of converged selling. We look forward to helping the industry evolve through our ongoing work together."

For more information, please visit: http://www.boostr.com.

About Boostr:

Boostr is the leading provider of advertising management platforms for publishers and media companies. Boostr's unified platform streamlines sales, finance, ad ops, and RevOps workflows, enabling businesses to close deals faster, automate tasks, and gain real-time financial transparency. For more information about Boostr, go to http://www.boostr.com.

About OmniMedia Solutions Group:

OmniMedia Solutions Group is an innovative consulting firm specializing in technology and strategic guidance to the media, entertainment and telecommunications industries. With extensive industry expertise, experienced leadership, and a commitment to innovative problem-solving, OmniMedia Solutions Group excels at identifying business and technical gaps, delivering tailored solutions that empower our clients to thrive in today's hyper-competitive landscape. As a division of ConsultNet, a national leader in technology talent and solutions, we combine our specialized focus with ConsultNet's broader capabilities to drive success for our clients.

For more information about OmniMedia Solutions Group please visit: https://omnimediasolutionsgroup.com/

