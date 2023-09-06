Bordeaux Wines Announces the New Edition of the Big Bottles Campaign in New York This Fall: "From Bordeaux with Love"

"We are thrilled to return to New York with our 2023 Big Bottles campaign this fall, and are looking forward to introducing Bordeaux to a wider audience in the US, and showing press, trade and consumers how diverse and approachable Bordeaux wines are." - Allan Sichel, Bordeaux Wines President Tweet this

There will be 54 locations throughout New York City and other parts of the state that are participating in the campaign. These locations will feature 21 Bordeaux producers that tell the stories of the passion behind the glass, all from 3-Liter bottles, a rare, double-magnum size. Restaurants with a diverse set of cuisines and ranging from classic to modern and trendy to wine bars will be part of the promotion, reflecting the versatility, accessibility, value and food-friendliness of Bordeaux wines. The full list of participating restaurants and retailers will be available on the Bordeaux Wines website.

"We are thrilled to return to New York with our 2023 Big Bottles campaign this fall," says Bordeaux Wines President Allan Sichel. "Bordeaux of course is a region with a rich winemaking history, yet is also modern and forward-thinking. We are looking forward to introducing Bordeaux to a wider audience in the US, and showing press, trade and consumers how diverse and approachable Bordeaux wines are."

The participating wineries include: Château Barbe Blanche, Château Biac, Château Blaignan, Château Clarke, Château Corbin, Château Cruzeau, Château de Parenchère, Château des Laurets, Château du Moulin Rouge, Château du Taillan, Clos Floridène Blanc and Clos Floridène Rouge, Château Greysac, Château La Louvière, Château Larrivaux, Château Le Rey, Château Loudenne, Château Puyanché, Château Reynier, Château Roquefort, Château Tournefeuille and La Caravelle.

To kick off the 2023 Big Bottles campaign, Bordeaux Wines will be hosting a consumer event at the French-themed food hall, Le District, in New York City's Brookfield Place on September 27 at 5:30pm. The event will feature winemakers pouring wines by the glass from large-format (3L) bottles. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and taste these Bordeaux wines, paired with French hors d'oeuvres. Tickets for the event will be $75, and will be available for purchase through Le District.

For more information, visit the Bordeaux Wines website and follow Bordeaux Wines on Instagram at @bordeauxwines, X (Twitter) at @BordeauxWines and Facebook at @bordeauxwine.

About Bordeaux Wines - http://www.bordeaux.com/us

Founded in 1948, Bordeaux Wines represents the wine growers, wine merchants and brokers that make up the Bordeaux wine industry. Bordeaux Wines has three core roles: Marketing, Economic and Technical. Through its global marketing initiatives, it helps promote and educate wine consumers about the diversity, quality and accessibility of Bordeaux wines through advertising campaigns, digital communications, public and press relations and training. Through its global economic activities, it provides data and information, studies and analyses on the production, the markets and the sale of Bordeaux wine around the world. Through its technical focus, it works to advance knowledge and improve the industry's understanding of various technical issues relating to production and to anticipate new environmental and safety requirements to preserve and protect the quality of Bordeaux wines.

Media Contact

Erin Healy, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Bordeaux Wines