BORDERLANDS AND COLOR COLLAB TEAM UP TO FUSE ARTISTRY AND GAMING

"We are thrilled to offer Color Collab users an opportunity to engage with the Borderlands universe in a fresh, interactive manner. Borderlands has always been known for its distinct art style, and now users can put their spin on that style! I can't wait to see users' art of Claptrap!" Tobias Sherman Post this

Key Features:

Exclusive Borderlands Artwork: Color Collab users will gain access to a unique collection of Borderlands illustrations designed exclusively for the app. From the rugged landscapes of Pandora to the charismatic characters like Claptrap and Lilith, users can bring the Borderlands universe to life with their own vibrant interpretations.

Interactive Gaming-Themed Art Experience: The collaboration brings an exciting blend of gaming and art, allowing users to color iconic scenes and characters from Borderlands using a diverse set of digital tools within the Color Collab app.

Social Gaming Art Community: Users can share their Borderlands-themed creations on social media directly from the app, building a vibrant community around their shared love for gaming and art.

Co-owner of Color Collab and renowned tattoo artist Chris Nunez expressed his excitement, stating, "Bringing Borderlands into the Color Collab world is like combining two forms of art. It's not just about coloring; it's about immersing yourself in the universe of Borderlands and expressing your creativity in a new way."

"Gaming and art share a powerful connection, and this collaboration bridges those worlds seamlessly," said Tobias Sherman, CEO and co-owner of Color Collab. "Borderlands is one of my all-time favorite gaming universes, and we are thrilled to offer Color Collab users an opportunity to engage with the Borderlands universe in a fresh, interactive manner. Borderlands has always been known for it's distinct art style, and now users can put their spin on that style!"

"Like clothing, art and video games are a representation of one's personal brand," Judah Manetta, COO of Color Collab conveys. "This partnership allows the Borderlands community to express themselves in a growing digital ecosystem through their own perspective of the Borderlands universe, ultimately expanding their "digital brand."

Stay tuned for further updates as Color Collab continues to explore innovative collaborations that push the boundaries of digital creativity.

For more information about Color Collab and the Borderlands collaboration, please visit: https://www.colorcollab.net or follow us on:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/colorcollabofficial/

About Gearbox Entertainment Company

The Gearbox Entertainment Company, LLC is an award-winning, creator and distributor of transmedia entertainment. Gearbox Entertainment has become widely known for successful game franchises, as well as acquired properties Duke Nukem and Homeworld, which it distributes across the world. Gearbox Entertainment is composed of four subsidiaries: Gearbox Software, Gearbox Publishing, Gearbox Studio, and Gearbox Properties. Gearbox Software, founded in 1999 by a team of industry veterans, is headquartered in Frisco, Texas and is known around the world for developing hit video games and franchises like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Brothers in Arms, and Borderlands. Gearbox Publishing was established in 2016 with the goal of helping developers around the world bring their products to market while retaining their unique creative visions. Gearbox Studios was formed in 2022 and creates cutting-edge transmedia opportunities including the upcoming movies based on Borderlands and Duke Nukem, and the series based on Brothers in Arms. Gearbox Properties was founded in 2022 to manage Gearbox's wide variety of intellectual property across all products, mediums, and merchandise categories.

The Gearbox Entertainment Company is a proud member of the Embracer Group AB family of companies, which is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B. (EMBRAC B). For more information, visit www.Gearbox.com.

About Retail Monster

Launched by an Executive Team that brings over 70 years of retail, buying, sales, marketing, finance, and licensing experience to its clients, Retail Monster LLC (www.retailmonster.com) leverages its relationships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers to deliver strategic licensed programs to shelf. Established in March 2016, Retail Monster operates office locations out of Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Bentonville, Ark., Minneapolis, and London, United Kingdom.

Media Contact

Judah Manetta, Color Collab, 1 702-706-7372, [email protected]

SOURCE Color Collab