Boréas HapticStudio SDK Lets Designers Create Haptic Effects in Consumer Electronics

Boréas HapticStudio is our first GUI tool to let designers explore the many advantages of piezo haptic effects without requiring homegrown software coding—significantly accelerating development time.

The company also announced general availability of its CapDrive ultra-low-power piezo driver with advanced sensing, the BOS1921. The BOS1921 is the first CapDrive IC to seamlessly support Boréas HapticStudio, speeding the creation of satisfying, personalized experiences that emulate realistic touch.

"Boréas HapticStudio is our first GUI tool to let designers explore the many advantages of piezo haptic effects without requiring homegrown software coding—significantly accelerating development time," said Simon Chaput, founder & CEO, Boréas Technologies. "Unlike older non-piezo technologies that restrict the designer's ability to customize users' tactile experiences, Boréas HapticStudio frees designers to adjust vibration, response speed, and touch intensity. It also registers changes immediately, allowing designers to test drive different haptic effects before integrating them on end-user devices, such as smartphones, wearables, and video game controllers."

About HapticStudio

Boréas HapticStudio is a tightly integrated interface that lets designers visually adjust the waveforms that produce haptic effects on a graphical user interface (GUI) platform. Without further calibration, designers can evaluate different haptic effects immediately on the BOS1921-Kit, the company's plug-and-play development kit for the BOS1921.

About Boréas CapDrive ICs

Boréas CapDrive piezo driver ICs uniquely harvest and store unused energy to enable a 10x power savings over competing piezo driver products. Leveraging field-proven piezo semiconductor technology, CapDrive ICs are rugged and reliable devices that meet stringent demands for vibration, temperature variation, force and other environmental factors, demonstrating the resiliency of Boréas' proprietary semiconductor IP.

Availability and Information

Boréas HapticStudio is now available for download with the BOS1921-Kit, a complete haptic-feedback development kit featuring the BOS1921, a piezo actuator, and other components.

For more information on HapticStudio and the BOS1921, visit https://www.boreas.ca/pages/bos1921-early-release, or contact us on the web or by email: [email protected].

About Boréas Technologies

Boréas Technologies Inc. is an award-winning fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas is based in Bromont, Québec and is supported by a global distribution network. The company's CapDrive ICs are ideal for resource-constrained devices such as PC trackpads, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, VR game controllers and peripherals, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive is a trademark, of Boréas Technologies Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Marc-André Morin, Boréas Technologies, (+1) 579-380-6193, [email protected]

Maria Vetrano, Vetrano Communications, (+1) 579-380-6193, [email protected]

