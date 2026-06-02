Borghese Brings Italian Skincare Experience Onboard Seven Cruise Ships with Hematian Family Duty Free

As Borghese continues its renaissance, we are excited to introduce our Italian approach to intuitive skincare to a global luxury consumer through an immersive onboard experience Post this

The initial rollout will debut across seven ships, spanning the premium and ultra-luxury markets with six Holland America Line ships and one Seabourn ship. Itineraries will include Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Mediterranean, South America, Asia, and the South Pacific.

Guests will discover a curated Borghese assortment inspired by the brand's Italian Recipe for Healthy Skin, featuring signature icons, customer favorites, gift-with-purchase offerings, and two exclusive sets created specifically for cruise guests: Travel Hydration Essentials ($69) and Italian Recipe Travel Set ($99). The onboard experience will be supported by tailored brand education, branded videos, robust sampling, and select VIP events designed to encourage discovery throughout the journey.

At the center of the assortment is Borghese's iconic Advanced Fango Active Mud Mask, the product that established the brand as The Mud Authority more than four decades ago and continues to define its skincare philosophy today.

Curated for life onboard, the brand will bring the feeling of an at-home Italian spa ritual to travelers, with a focus on hydration, restoration, and skin recovery from changing climates, long days, sun, wind, and sea air. The initial assortment will include:

Advanced Fango Active Mud Mask

Advanced Fango Delicato Mud Mask

Crema Saponetta Cream Cleanser

Curaforte Moisture Intensifier Serum

Crema Ristorativo-24 Continuous Hydration Moisturizer

Power-C Firming and Brightening Serum Capsules

Fluido Protettivo Advanced Spa Lift for Eyes

Tono Body Creme

Bagno di Vita Foaming Shower Gel

Deluxe Mask Applicator

Cruise ships are a natural environment for Borghese, where wellness and discovery are already part of the guest mindset. The partnership allows the brand to introduce its heritage in a way that feels immersive, luxurious, and globally relevant.

"Travel has always been connected to discovery, wellness, and self-care, which makes this partnership with Hematian Family Duty Free a natural extension of the Borghese brand," said Dawn Hilarczyk, Chief Operating Officer at Borghese. "As Borghese continues its renaissance, we are excited to introduce our Italian approach to intuitive skincare to a global luxury consumer through an immersive onboard experience rooted in our spa heritage, skincare expertise, and legacy as The Mud Authority."

As Borghese enters its next chapter of global growth, the brand remains focused on scaling with intention while staying deeply rooted in its Italian heritage. This partnership reflects Borghese's broader strategy to meet consumers in elevated, experience-led environments, expand across key international markets, strengthen its presence in Asia, and create immersive brand moments that position Borghese as a modern leader in transformative, intuitive skincare.

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About Borghese

Borghese, a name synonymous with Italian elegance and nobility, was founded by Princess Marcella Borghese in Rome in 1957. Inspired by her illustrious family heritage and the tranquil Tuscan spa retreats, Princess Marcella aimed to bring royal treatments and spa experiences into the home. This vision materialized with the creation of skincare products based on Italian craftsmanship and nourishing recipes for healthy skin. Each product in the Borghese collection is meticulously formulated with rich botanicals inspired by Italy's verdant landscapes and infused with modern technology for clinically proven results in minutes. This combination delivers maximum efficacy in minimal steps, elevating everyday skincare routines into moments of spa-inspired self-care.

Borghese's commitment to promoting self-care and healthy habits is designed to easily integrate moments of pampering relaxation into every lifestyle. Passed down through generations, Borghese's legacy of Italian beauty creates moments of self-care empowering our clients to embrace and celebrate their beauty at every age.

About Hematian Family Duty Free

Hematian Family Duty Free is an onboard retail platform founded by the Hematian family, the family behind EFFY Jewelry. Since expanding into cruise retail in 2014, HFDF has grown into a full-scale onboard retail partner across major cruise lines, offering beauty, fragrance, wellness, accessories, gifts, jewelry, and experiential retail concepts to cruise guests around the world.

Media Contact

Heather Fisher Gotlib, Borghese, 1 6463976446, [email protected], https://www.borghese.com/

SOURCE Borghese