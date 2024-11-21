Borghese Is Back: Expanding Into Neiman Marcus To Re-Ignite Its Legacy

"We're thrilled to announce that Borghese is back and ready to redefine luxury skincare for today's consumer," said Dawn Hilarczyk, Chief Operating Officer of Borghese. Post this

With a special focus on Gen X consumers, Borghese recognizes the growing demand among this demographic for high-performance skincare that delivers real results in minimal time. To meet these expectations, Borghese's products—including its hero, The Original Mud Mask (Fango)—are backed by proven claims that show visible results in minutes. With a deep commitment to efficacy, Borghese products offer immediate, noticeable improvements in skin clarity, texture, and radiance, making it the ideal solution for busy, discerning customers looking for maximum results with minimal effort.

The collaboration with Neiman Marcus is the perfect synergy between two iconic legacy brands that share a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer experiences. Through this partnership, Borghese will not only showcase its best-selling Fango Mud Mask but also expand its premium skincare offerings across NeimanMarcus.com, making it easier for customers to access their favorite Borghese products.

"We're thrilled to announce that Borghese is back and ready to redefine luxury skincare for today's consumer," said Dawn Hilarczyk, Chief Operating Officer of Borghese. "Our heritage, rooted in Italian culture and excellence, is at the heart of everything we do. With our new partnership with Neiman Marcus, we are poised to expand our community and share the allure of this remarkable brand with the world."

Borghese's growth trajectory is stronger than ever, with projected double-digit growth by the end of 2024, driven by expansion across digital platforms, Amazon, U.S. retail, and its launch in South Africa. The Neiman Marcus partnership is just one of many milestones in Borghese's ongoing Renaissance journey, as the brand accelerates its global footprint and positions itself to lead the luxury skincare and mask categories. With plans to grow 109% in 2025, Borghese is poised to re-establish itself as a legacy beauty powerhouse.

ABOUT BORGHESE:

Borghese, a name synonymous with Italian elegance and nobility, was founded by Princess Marcella Borghese in Rome in 1957. Inspired by her illustrious family heritage and the tranquil Tuscan spa retreats, Princess Marcella aimed to bring royal treatments and spa experiences into the home. This vision materialized with the creation of skincare products based on Italian craftsmanship and nourishing recipes for healthy skin. Each product in the Borghese collection is meticulously formulated with rich botanicals inspired by Italy's verdant landscapes and infused with modern technology for clinically proven results in minutes. This combination delivers maximum efficacy in minimal steps, elevating everyday skincare routines into moments of spa-inspired self-care.

Borghese's commitment to promoting self-care and healthy habits is designed to easily integrate moments of pampering relaxation into every lifestyle. Passed down through generations, Borghese's legacy of Italian beauty creates moments of self-care empowering our clients to embrace and celebrate their beauty at every age.

For more information about Borghese, visit www.Borghese.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @BorgheseRoma.

Media Contact

Heather Fisher Gotlib, Borghese, 1 646.397.6446, [email protected]

SOURCE Borghese