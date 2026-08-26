Borghese Joins Target Beauty Studio, Bringing Iconic Italian Skincare to Target Guests Nationwide

"Target Beauty Studio allows us to meet consumers where they already shop and introduce our Italian skincare heritage in a way that feels both elevated and accessible." Post this

For nearly 70 years, Borghese has pioneered the concept of skincare as ritual, pairing Italian beauty traditions and rich botanicals with modern skincare science to create sensorial, time-saving formulas that deliver visible results. Founded in Rome in 1957 by Princess Marcella Borghese, the brand draws on the rituals of Tuscan spa retreats to bring an elevated Italian skincare experience into the home. Today, that heritage is expressed through clinically tested efficacy, streamlined routines and accessible prestige, meeting consumers' growing demand for proven performance, quality and convenience.

Borghese at Target Beauty Studio

At launch, Target guests will be able to shop Borghese's iconic mud masks and everyday skincare and body care, including:

Advanced Fango Active Mud Mask, $58: The original Italian mud mask, proven to nourish and detoxify in five minutes.

Curaforte Moisture Intensifier, $82: A lightweight serum that drenches skin in lasting hydration.

Crema Ristorativo-24 Moisturizer, $85: A restorative daily face cream that saturates with moisture, fortifies, and seals nutrients into the skin.

Bagno di Vita Foaming Bath and Shower Gel, $45: An aromatic, gentle foaming bath and shower gel that cleanses, soothes, and restores.

To support the launch, Borghese will invest in consumer education, sampling, influencer partnerships and digital storytelling. The brand is also providing education for Target team members, helping them confidently introduce consumers to the Borghese story and product benefits.

Rooted in the Italian approach to healthy, beautiful skin, Borghese brings its "Italian recipe for healthy skin" to Target. The in-store assortment features a curated selection of the brand's best-selling heroes and most iconic products, with an extended assortment of Borghese skincare and body care available online at Target.com, providing access to a broader range of products designed to support an intuitive approach to skincare.

"Borghese was founded on Princess Marcella Borghese's belief that self-care is not a luxury, but a necessity," said Dawn Hilarczyk, Chief Operating Officer at Borghese. "Target Beauty Studio allows us to meet consumers where they already shop and introduce our Italian skincare heritage in a way that feels both elevated and accessible. This partnership gives longtime loyalists and new consumers alike the opportunity to experience our sensorial results, clinically tested efficacy and the gift of time - because meaningful self-care should fit seamlessly into even the busiest routines."

About Target Beauty Studio

Target Beauty Studio is a prestige beauty destination that combines Target's merchandising authority and elevated shopping experience, making it easier for guests to discover and shop what's new, now and next in beauty. The reimagined experience brings together an expertly curated assortment of 90 prestige, emerging and global beauty brands and more than 1,600 products across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, bath and body, and nails.

Designed to blend inspiration, expertise and convenience, Target Beauty Studio will feature specialty-level presentation, dedicated Beauty Advisors, Target Circle offers and rotating product spotlights for a discovery-led experience both in-store and online.

Together with Target's core beauty assortment, Target Beauty Studio creates a one-stop beauty destination for every routine, from everyday skincare and beauty essentials to prestige favorites and the latest beauty finds.

Borghese will be available beginning September 10 in Target Beauty Studio locations across the U.S. and on Target.com.

For more information, visit Borghese.com.

About Borghese

Borghese, a name synonymous with Italian elegance and nobility, was founded by Princess Marcella Borghese in Rome in 1957. Inspired by her illustrious family heritage and the tranquil Tuscan spa retreats, Princess Marcella aimed to bring royal treatments and spa experiences into the home. This vision materialized with the creation of skincare products based on Italian craftsmanship and nourishing recipes for healthy skin. Each product in the Borghese collection is meticulously formulated with rich botanicals inspired by Italy's verdant landscapes and infused with modern technology for clinically proven results in minutes. This combination delivers maximum efficacy in minimal steps, elevating everyday skincare routines into moments of spa-inspired self-care.

Borghese's commitment to promoting self-care and healthy habits is designed to easily integrate moments of pampering relaxation into every lifestyle. Passed down through generations, Borghese's legacy of Italian beauty creates moments of self-care empowering our clients to embrace and celebrate their beauty at every age.

Media Contact

Heather Fisher Gotlib, Borghese, 1 6463976446, [email protected], Borghese.com

SOURCE Borghese