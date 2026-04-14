Borghese Launches Fango Purificante Mud Mask, a 5-Minute Treatment Redefining Modern Skincare

"Fango Purificante Purifying Mud Mask represents how we evolve by listening deeply to the consumer while staying rooted in what has always defined Borghese" Post this

The launch further expands Borghese's Fango family, positioning Fango Purificante Purifying Mud Mask alongside the brand's iconic Advanced Fango Active Mud for Face and Body and Advanced Fango Delicato Mud for Delicate, Dry Skin as a complete, customizable system rooted in the principle of "minimum skincare, maximum results." Guided by Borghese's philosophy of intuitive skincare, each formula addresses a distinct skin state—purifying, detoxifying, or soothing—empowering consumers to respond to their skin's needs with precision and confidence. Together, the three masks reinforce Borghese's leadership in the category as the brand continues its renaissance, staking its claim as The Mud Authority.

Developed through extensive social listening, including consumer insights from platforms such as Reddit, Fango Purificante Purifying Mud Mask reflects growing demand for high-performance solutions targeting blemishes and stressed skin. Borghese identified a clear white space as consumers navigate between overly aggressive treatments and gentle formulas that underdeliver. Conversations around reactive skin, perimenopause, and the need for fast, effective results without compromising the skin barrier continue to rise. Fango Purificante Purifying Mud Mask addresses these unmet needs with a multi-benefit formula suitable for both face and body.

As consumers move away from complex, multi-step routines, Borghese continues to champion its "5-Minute Reset" philosophy—centered on fewer products that deliver faster, more effective results. This approach reframes masking as a time-efficient, performance-driven ritual aligned with modern, results-oriented lifestyles.

"Fango Purificante Purifying Mud Mask represents how we evolve by listening deeply to the consumer while staying rooted in what has always defined Borghese," said Dawn Hilarczyk, Chief Operating Officer at Borghese. "We identified a clear gap between overly aggressive treatments and formulas that simply do not deliver. This launch is our answer: a high-performance, barrier-conscious mud mask that works quickly, respects the skin, and reinforces our authority in mud. We are not following the category—we are defining what modern mud should be."

For nearly 70 years, Borghese has remained a staple in multigenerational skincare rituals, grounded in heritage, expertise, and science. As mud reemerges in the spotlight, the brand continues to build on its longstanding authority, reinforcing its leadership in the category.

Fango Purificante Purifying Mud for Face and Body retails for $58 and is now available at Borghese.com, Amazon.com, and other major retailers nationwide.

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Contact information:

Heather Fisher Gotlib

Fisher Public Relations

[email protected]

About Borghese

Borghese, a name synonymous with Italian elegance and nobility, was founded by Princess Marcella Borghese in Rome in 1957. Inspired by her illustrious family heritage and the tranquil Tuscan spa retreats, Princess Marcella aimed to bring royal treatments and spa experiences into the home. This vision materialized with the creation of skincare products based on Italian craftsmanship and nourishing recipes for healthy skin. Each product in the Borghese collection is meticulously formulated with rich botanicals inspired by Italy's verdant landscapes and infused with modern technology for clinically proven results in minutes. This combination delivers maximum efficacy in minimal steps, elevating everyday skincare routines into moments of spa-inspired self-care.

Borghese's commitment to promoting self-care and healthy habits is designed to easily integrate moments of pampering relaxation into every lifestyle. Passed down through generations, Borghese's legacy of Italian beauty creates moments of self-care empowering our clients to embrace and celebrate their beauty at every age.

Media Contact

Heather Fisher Gotlib, Borghese, 1 6463976446, [email protected], Borghese.com

SOURCE Borghese