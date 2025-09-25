Borghese's Modern Renaissance Arrives at Printemps New York

"Our collaboration with Printemps New York represents a modern expression of luxury and wellness," said Dawn Hilarczyk, Chief Operating Officer at Borghese. Post this

This fall, Printemps transforms into a sanctuary of renewal as Borghese introduces signature, high-touch treatments, led by a master esthetician, rooted in its spa heritage. Guests will enjoy indulgent facials featuring Borghese's hero products, including the iconic Advanced Fango Active Mud Mask, the Printemps-exclusive Fango Purificante Mud Mask, and the newly launched Fluido Protettivo Advanced Spa Lift for Eyes. The brand's exclusive facial menu draws directly from the brand's Italian spa legacy - deeply sensorial, results-driven, and rooted in ritual.

"Our collaboration with Printemps New York represents a modern expression of luxury and wellness," said Dawn Hilarczyk, Chief Operating Officer at Borghese. "At the spa, guests can experience Borghese through three exclusive facials, each offering a distinct approach to skincare and well-being. Rooted in Borghese's culture of Italian elegance and exceptional service, this partnership sets a new standard of modern luxury, where beauty and wellness are seamlessly intertwined."

As Borghese ushers in this new era, the brand remains dedicated to its spa roots, not only through transformative in-store activations, but also by continuing to invest in deep, long-term partnerships with world-class spas that share its philosophy of wellness, ritual, and luxury. This Printemps residency is a milestone in Borghese's global renaissance, with additional collaborations and international spa partnerships on the horizon to further expand the brand's presence and reimagine luxury self-care worldwide.

About Borghese

Borghese, a name synonymous with Italian elegance and nobility, was founded by Princess Marcella Borghese in Rome in 1957. Inspired by her illustrious family heritage and the tranquil Tuscan spa retreats, Princess Marcella aimed to bring royal treatments and spa experiences into the home. This vision materialized with the creation of skincare products based on Italian craftsmanship and nourishing recipes for healthy skin. Each product in the Borghese collection is meticulously formulated with rich botanicals inspired by Italy's verdant landscapes and infused with modern technology for clinically proven results in minutes. This combination delivers maximum efficacy in minimal steps, elevating everyday skincare routines into moments of spa-inspired self-care.

Borghese's commitment to promoting self-care and healthy habits is designed to easily integrate moments of pampering relaxation into every lifestyle. Passed down through generations, Borghese's legacy of Italian beauty creates moments of self-care empowering our clients to embrace and celebrate their beauty at every age.

