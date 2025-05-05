Born Primitive and Beond Service Announce Partnership to Fund Ibogaine Treatment for Veterans and First Responders

For too long, veterans have been offered care that lags behind the science and their needs. This partnership shows what's possible when mission-driven brands unite around a bold strategy to scale access now—not years from now. Post this

"This partnership embodies what Born Primitive stands for—supporting those who have served our nation with innovative solutions that go beyond conventional approaches," said Bear Handlon, CEO and co-founder of Born Primitive and former Navy SEAL. "The toughest battles for our warriors are often fought after they return home. By partnering with Beond Service, we're providing access to a treatment that doesn't just manage symptoms but offers true transformation and healing."

"For too long, veterans have been offered care that lags behind the science and their needs," said Adam Marr, U.S. Army veteran and Apache helicopter pilot, and Strategic Advisor to Beond Service. "This partnership shows what's possible when mission-driven brands unite around a bold strategy to scale access now—not years from now. A new model is emerging—and it's being shaped by those who know service, sacrifice, and solutions."

The partnership will fund comprehensive nine-week therapeutic journeys at Beond's state-of-the-art facility in Cancún, Mexico, where veterans, first responders, and their spouses receive medically-supervised ibogaine treatment combined with evidence-based cognitive rehabilitation protocols. The program addresses the complex challenges of TBI, PTSD, substance use disorder, and family reintegration at no cost to participants.

"Born Primitive's commitment to this mission demonstrates the warrior ethos at its finest—never leaving anyone behind," said Clayton Smith, U.S. Army Ranger veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and key developer of Beond's treatment protocols. "Together, we're creating a pathway for those who've served to not just survive their invisible wounds, but to heal completely and continue their mission of leadership and service."

Tony Strasiser, President and COO of Born Primitive, emphasized the alignment between the two organizations: "As a company founded on values of resilience and excellence, we see this partnership as a natural extension of our mission. Ibogaine treatment represents the same kind of bold, innovative thinking that has defined our approach to business. We're proud to support a program that's redefining what's possible in veteran healing."

The collaboration includes a limited-edition apparel launch, with 100% of profits directly funding treatment for veterans, first responders, and their spouses. The designs celebrate the strength it takes to seek healing and the continued service that becomes possible through transformation.

"What makes this partnership so powerful is the shared understanding that healing is strength, not weakness," said Lorna Sturchio, veteran of the Naval Special Warfare community and Combat Peer Support Facilitator at Beond. "Both Born Primitive and Beond Service recognize that the same courage that defines service is required to confront trauma and transform it into renewed purpose."

Tom Feegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Beond, notes the significance of the timing: "As the Texas Ibogaine Initiative advances and the VA begins its first psychedelic therapy research in decades, this partnership represents the private sector stepping up to ensure those who've served have immediate access to breakthrough treatments. Born Primitive's support will directly translate to lives transformed."

Since its founding in 2021, Beond has successfully administered over 3,500 ibogaine treatments, offering a transformative experience in an environment defined by clinical expertise and luxurious care.

About Born Primitive

Born Primitive is a veteran-owned, premium fitness and lifestyle apparel and footwear brand built on the warrior ethos of resilience, discipline, and unwavering commitment to those who serve. Founded by military veterans who understand the demands of high-performance training, Born Primitive has established itself as more than an apparel company—it's a world-class brand that cultivates a community of individuals who strive for excellence, challenge themselves daily, and take pride in their country and the values it stands for. Their commitment to veterans, first responders, and elite athletes sets them apart in the industry, with products designed to withstand the most rigorous training demands across fitness, outdoor, tactical and lifestyle categories.

About Beond Service

Beond Service is a non-profit initiative by Beond Ibogaine that provides fully-funded, medically-supported ibogaine treatment for U.S. military veterans, first responders, and their spouses. Based in Cancún, Mexico, the program offers a comprehensive 9-week therapeutic journey that combines advanced cardiac monitoring, pre-treatment preparation, cognitive enhancement protocols, and extensive aftercare. Developed by decorated veterans and military healthcare specialists, Beond Service is designed to support healing from PTSD, addiction, depression, traumatic brain injury, and moral injury. Beond Service is fiscally sponsored by the Invisible Wounds Foundation.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Beond Service, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://beondibogaine.com/beond-service/

SOURCE Beond Service