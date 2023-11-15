Borough of Waldwick joins the New Jersey Purchasing Group

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"Through the New Jersey Purchasing Group we now have more vendors submitting bids for our items or services. The more bids we get, the better the chances are that we will be able to get fair pricing and reliable work from our vendors. Participating with the New Jersey Purchasing Group allows us to post our bids and reach more vendors, which then creates more competition for the bid process," said Matthew Guilder, Assistant Administrator of the Borough of Waldwick when asked why their department decided to join the New Jersey Purchasing Group.

The Borough of Waldwick invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/boroughofwaldwick and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 50 other public agencies participating on the New Jersey Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Borough of Waldwick:

Waldwick is a borough in Bergen County, in the U.S. state of New Jersey. As of the 2020 United States census, the borough's population was 10,058.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the New Jersey Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct