Borscht Belt Delicatessen Opens New Location at St. Mary Medical Center

"At The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, we're excited to join forces with St. Mary Medical Center, bringing some favorites from our menu to their cafeteria," says celebrity chef Nick Liberato. Post this

"We are thrilled to offer a variety of delicious new menu offerings from The Borscht Belt Delicatessen right here in the St. Mary Medical Center cafeteria," says Suzette Cunicelli, vice president of Professional and Support Services at St. Mary Medical Center. "Just as we strive to provide the highest level of patient care possible, we also prioritize the patient experience. The convenient availability of high-quality food options is a big part of that experience."

Grand Opening Event

A ribbon-cutting event will be held in the St. Mary cafeteria at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 13 to mark the opening of the Borscht Belt at St. Mary. Attendees will be treated to free samples of a variety of bagels and spreads from the Borscht Belt.

Bucks County native and celebrity chef Nick Liberato, co-founder and executive chef at the Borscht Belt, will be present at the grand opening event. After building a successful catering career in Los Angeles and appearing on several food-themed television shows, Liberato returned home to Bucks County in 2020 to form a hospitality group that launched the original Borscht Belt location in Stockton, N.J., in June 2021. The Borscht Belt moved to its current location in Newtown in May 2023.

"At The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, we're excited to join forces with St. Mary Medical Center, bringing some favorites from our menu to their cafeteria," Liberato says. "We're here to provide the hospital with the comfort that great food provides."

About St. Mary Medical Center

Established in 1973, St. Mary Medical Center is guided by its Catholic-health core values of reverence, stewardship, integrity, justice and commitment to the underserved. Located in Langhorne, Pa., and with 371 licensed beds, St. Mary is a community teaching hospital and offers state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled physicians and clinical professionals to provide advanced care for complex cases. St. Mary offers advanced non-invasive treatments, adult and pediatric emergency services, inpatient medical and rehabilitation facilities, along with supportive health and wellness programs. St. Mary is designated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a Level II Trauma Center. St. Mary has a nationally accredited hip and knee replacement program, an NAPBC-accredited breast program, a Commission on Cancer-accredited cancer program and is a member of the Penn Cancer Network. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a Regional Health System that includes Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa.; Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia; Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del.; St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. and home health and LIFE programs. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation.

About Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a Regional Health System that includes Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa.; Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia; Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del.; and St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. These entities include hospitals, associated clinics, medical offices, specialized facilities, affiliated institutions and foundations serving together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate and transforming healing presence within their communities. PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and home health programs also are offered through Trinity Health. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation.

About The Borscht Belt Delicatessen

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen concept launched from 618 Hospitality Group's reaction to the communal cry in 2020 for the longing of missed family, culture and authentic food that ties us all together. Instantly, the "Shangri-la" days of the Borscht Belt era came to mind as a source of reference for founders celebrity chef Nick Liberato and Mike Dalewitz. Extensive research, passion and development ensued for an exciting 2021 inaugural launch in Stockton, N.J. The Borscht Belt's Stockton location closed in Winter 2023 in preparation for a newer, bigger and bolder iteration of The Borscht Belt in Newtown, Pa., which opened in Spring 2023 and is now franchising. The Borscht Belt delivers a heightened culinary experience featuring the best of the NYC delicatessen, bagels, appetizing and baked goods. Like the Borscht Belt of the Catskills, laughter and music of the 50s and 60s flourishes amongst a place patrons frequent to find comfort and nourishment. With an array of take-out, dine-in and large-format catering options, this reimagined delicatessen salutes a bygone period that has long needed a home to remind us how food, family and friends were once served and how they can be again. Always offering a taste of the past, yet delivered with a contemporary gourmet twist, food connoisseurs across the foodie spectrum with wallets of all sizes relish and celebrate.

Media Contact

Jane Weinseimer, The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, 1 2672972600, [email protected], https://theborschtbelt.com/

SOURCE The Borscht Belt Delicatessen