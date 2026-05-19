Bosley Announces New Lower Pricing for Hair Transplant Procedures

At a time when prices continue to rise across nearly every category, Bosley is lowering its standard hair transplant pricing to make physician-led hair restoration more accessible Post this

"In a world where the cost of almost everything continues to go up, we are proud to make Bosley hair transplantation more affordable," said Rob Spurrell, CEO of Bosley. "Our goal is simple: give more people access to the trusted expertise, physician-led care, and natural-looking results Bosley is known for — at a price that makes taking the next step easier."

In addition to lowering standard pricing, Bosley has also increased the average graft count per procedure, allowing many patients to receive more coverage and greater value from their hair transplant experience.

"This is really about giving patients more of what they want from Bosley," said Dr. Ken Washenik, Bosley's Chief Medical Officer. "Patients want more coverage, natural-looking results, and the confidence that comes from working with an experienced medical team. With our new lower pricing and increased graft counts, we can deliver more value while continuing to focus on the details that matter most — proper donor management, natural-looking hairline design, and long-term planning."

As more consumers compare hair restoration options both in the United States and abroad, Bosley encourages anyone considering a hair transplant to meet with a Bosley specialist before making a decision. Traveling overseas for a procedure may appear less expensive upfront, but patients should carefully evaluate the full picture, including medical screening, physician involvement, hairline design, donor-area management, follow-up care, travel costs, third-party financing options, and the ability to receive support after the procedure.

"Patients should not feel like they have to travel abroad to find a more affordable hair transplant option," added Dr. Washenik. "Before making that kind of decision, it is important to understand whether you are a good candidate, how much donor hair is available, what kind of result is realistic, and what approach is best for your long-term goals. A free in-person consultation with Bosley includes a personal hair analysis and can help answer those questions before a patient commits to any procedure."

Bosley's nationwide network gives patients access to experienced physicians and hair restoration specialists across the United States. Patients can meet with a Bosley expert, receive a personal hair and scalp analysis, and learn whether FUE, FUT, Bosley's new Duo-Max™ procedure, or another hair restoration solution may be right for them. For added convenience, Bosley also offers video consultations for patients who prefer to begin the process from home.

Bosley also offers third-party financing options for qualified patients, including low monthly payment plans and promotional financing options such as 0% interest plans, subject to approved credit and financing terms. These options may help reduce the need for a large upfront payment and make hair transplantation more manageable for patients who want to take action now.

"For more than five decades, Bosley has been focused on helping people get their hair back with confidence," said Spurrell. "This new pricing is another important step in that mission. We want patients to know they can explore a more affordable hair transplant option from Bosley right here in the United States — backed by the experience, support, and standards that have made us a leader in hair restoration."

Bosley offers free in-person consultations at locations nationwide, including a personal hair analysis, as well as convenient video consultations. To learn more about Bosley's new lower pricing or to schedule a free consultation, visit Bosley.com.

About Bosley

Bosley is America's #1 Hair Restoration Expert® and the world's most experienced hair restoration provider. Bosley is America's #1 hair restoration expert® and the world's most experienced hair restoration provider. For more than 50 years, Bosley has helped men and women explore proven solutions for hair loss, including FUE and FUT hair transplantation, Bosley's new Duo-Max™ procedure, non-surgical hair restoration options, and personalized treatment plans. With locations nationwide and a team of experienced physicians and hair restoration specialists, Bosley is dedicated to helping patients achieve natural-looking results and renewed confidence.

Media Contact

Andy Spivak, Bosley, 1 310 288 4448, [email protected], www.bosley.com

SOURCE Bosley