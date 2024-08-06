BosleyMD Acquires Keranique, Uniting Leading Brands in Thinning Hair Category

The merger of these two leading brands in the thinning hair industry will provide consumers with unparalleled hair care solutions. Post this

Founded in 2009, Keranique is often referred to as America's #1 Hair regrowth system for women and has become a prominent name in the hair care industry. The brand offers a comprehensive range of products designed to regrow, strengthen, and volumize hair. Keranique has established itself as a leader through its direct-to-consumer model with the endorsement of spokesperson Dr. Sonia Batra. Keranique is found in multiple beauty distribution channels including on TV with HSN, in drug outlets at CVS, and enjoying a prominent position in Ulta stores nationwide and online success with Amazon.

"The merger of these two leading brands in the thinning hair industry will provide consumers with unparalleled hair care solutions. After months of thorough analysis, discussion, and planning, we recognized the synergy between Bosley and Keranique. Operationally, this combined organization leverages double the expertise, resources, and innovation to create an industry-leading platform for growth, delivering greater benefits to male and female consumers worldwide." says President of Scientific Hair Research LLC, Ian Murphy, who will oversee both brands.

According to World Metrics, the thinning hair category is experiencing unprecedented growth, valued at $2.8 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $4.21 billion by 2026. This surge is driven by growing consumer demand for clinically proven, effective solutions. BosleyMD is excited to lead the charge in this booming market, aiming to dominate the category and set new benchmarks for success. By assembling BosleyMD and Keranique under one umbrella, SHR creates infinite opportunities for growth and profitability.

This union is poised to establish the #1 doctor-endorsed hair growth business in the U.S., harnessing synergies across product development, distribution channels such as Amazon and Ulta, and consumer engagement. With a shared commitment to clinical efficacy and consumer trust, BosleyMD and Keranique are set to redefine the future of hair health.

BosleyMD is the Thinning Hair Authority™ and the leader in effective solutions for men and women. With over 50 years of experience, Bosley is the world's most recognized and trusted name in hair restoration, offering comprehensive thinning hair treatments clinically proven to regrow hair.

