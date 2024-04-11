BosleyMD Introduces Exclusive Line Called BosleyMan and BosleyWoman at Sally Beauty

By joining forces, BosleyMD and Sally Beauty are bridging gaps in the hair care market, offering professional-grade products to a broader audience. Post this

"The most exciting aspect of the partnership between BosleyMD and Sally Beauty is the opportunity to revolutionize the hair care market by introducing specialized hair growth solutions into a widely respected and accessible retail environment," says Amber Carter, Marketing Director of BosleyMD. "This collaboration not only promises to expand Sally Beauty's hair growth product offerings but also stands to elevate the consumer experience by making professional-grade, reputable hair growth solutions more accessible to a broader audience. We are thrilled for the partnership's potential to drive brand visibility, foster innovation through direct consumer feedback, and enhance customer education and engagement in the hair care realm."

"As a leader in hair color and care, we are committed to providing our customers with the latest innovation to meet their diverse needs. We are proud to launch BosleyMD's new lines exclusively at Sally Beauty and expand our offering to include a greater breadth of hair growth solutions," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty.

As BosleyMD expands its reach to the evolving needs of consumers, it continues to pave the way for transformative advancements in hair care, and now through the introduction of BosleyWoman and BosleyMan for professionals and consumers. With a shared vision of accessibility, innovation, and consumer satisfaction, the brand's collaboration with Sally Beauty opens a new era of possibilities in the pursuit of healthy hair for all.

BosleyMan and BosleyWoman are now exclusively available at SallyBeauty.com, with products starting at $11.89:

BosleyWoman and BosleyMan Hair Regrowth Treatment System

BosleyWoman Healthy Hair Shampoo and Conditioner

BosleyMan Healthy Hair Shampoo and Conditioner

BosleyWoman and BosleyMan Thickening Supplements

BosleyWoman and BosleyMan Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment

About BosleyMD:

BosleyMD is the Thinning Hair Authority™ and the leader in effective solutions for men and women. With over 45 years of experience, Bosley is the world's most recognized and trusted name in hair restoration, offering comprehensive thinning hair treatments clinically proven to regrow hair.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

