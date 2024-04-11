BosleyMD Introduces Exclusive Line Called BosleyMan and BosleyWoman at Sally Beauty

BosleyMD partners with Sally Beauty to launch BosleyMan and BosleyWoman, exclusive hair thickening and regrowth product lines, bridging market gaps with accessible solutions.
NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BosleyMD, the leading authority in hair thinning solutions, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive product line, BosleyMan and BosleyWoman, now available at Sally Beauty. With over 45 years of expertise, BosleyMD brings its renowned hair thickening treatments to Sally Beauty's esteemed retail platform, providing accessible solutions for both men and women. From shampoos and conditioners, to intensive scalp treatments, to gender specific supplements and clinically proven hair regrowth minoxidil options, BosleyMD offers a 360 approach for anyone looking to combat thinning hair or hair loss.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for BosleyMD, leveraging its expertise to cater to Sally Beauty's diverse customer base with tailored solutions at a mid-tier price point. BosleyMD also recognized an opportunity in Sally Beauty's portfolio and is excited to bring hair growth solutions to the Men's Grooming and Women's Hair Care categories. By joining forces, BosleyMD and Sally Beauty are bridging gaps in the hair care market, offering professional-grade products to a broader audience.
"The most exciting aspect of the partnership between BosleyMD and Sally Beauty is the opportunity to revolutionize the hair care market by introducing specialized hair growth solutions into a widely respected and accessible retail environment," says Amber Carter, Marketing Director of BosleyMD. "This collaboration not only promises to expand Sally Beauty's hair growth product offerings but also stands to elevate the consumer experience by making professional-grade, reputable hair growth solutions more accessible to a broader audience. We are thrilled for the partnership's potential to drive brand visibility, foster innovation through direct consumer feedback, and enhance customer education and engagement in the hair care realm."
"As a leader in hair color and care, we are committed to providing our customers with the latest innovation to meet their diverse needs. We are proud to launch BosleyMD's new lines exclusively at Sally Beauty and expand our offering to include a greater breadth of hair growth solutions," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty.
As BosleyMD expands its reach to the evolving needs of consumers, it continues to pave the way for transformative advancements in hair care, and now through the introduction of BosleyWoman and BosleyMan for professionals and consumers. With a shared vision of accessibility, innovation, and consumer satisfaction, the brand's collaboration with Sally Beauty opens a new era of possibilities in the pursuit of healthy hair for all.
BosleyMan and BosleyWoman are now exclusively available at SallyBeauty.com, with products starting at $11.89:
- BosleyWoman and BosleyMan Hair Regrowth Treatment System
- BosleyWoman Healthy Hair Shampoo and Conditioner
- BosleyMan Healthy Hair Shampoo and Conditioner
- BosleyWoman and BosleyMan Thickening Supplements
- BosleyWoman and BosleyMan Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment
About BosleyMD:
BosleyMD is the Thinning Hair Authority™ and the leader in effective solutions for men and women. With over 45 years of experience, Bosley is the world's most recognized and trusted name in hair restoration, offering comprehensive thinning hair treatments clinically proven to regrow hair.
About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.
