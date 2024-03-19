BOSS Heavy Haul Expands Fleet and Expertise with Acquisition

"The acquisition of CSI Heavy Haul equipment and a dedicated team of specialists allows BOSS to further expand its offering to existing clients of both entities and grow the client base into new markets with a focus on a more local and regional offering," says Richard Miller, BOSS President. Post this

The strategic acquisition not only strengthens BOSS Heavy Haul's industry leadership position but also drives BOSS Heavy Haul to further enhance customer benefits. With expanded fleets, added specialized equipment offerings, and a team of highly skilled heavy transport operators, BOSS Heavy Haul strives to deliver superior service and added value to its clients. With the integration of this newly acquired specialized equipment, customers will gain access to an expanded fleet, enhancing possibilities, optimizing project scheduling, and increasing uptime. The young and well-maintained fleet ensures operational efficiencies, delivering enhanced value and reliability to BOSS Heavy Haul's clientele.

Richard Miller is the President of BOSS Crane & Rigging and BOSS Heavy Haul (collectively "BOSS") and states, "The acquisition of CSI Heavy Haul equipment and a dedicated team of specialists allows BOSS to further expand its offering to existing clients of both entities and grow the client base into new markets with a focus on a more local and regional offering."

Miller adds, "We are excited to welcome David Moon, Operations Manager, and his team of specialists into the BOSS Family. This team has a proven track record of transporting specialized over-dimensional / over-weight freight safely and efficiently for many years."

About BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC

BOSS Heavy Haul, based in Houston, TX, is an affiliate of the Bennett Family of Companies and is family-owned, and operated, with over 50 years of experience in the transportation business. With safety as the top priority, BOSS leverages its knowledge and assets to deliver exceptional quality, value, and customer satisfaction to clients. BOSS excels in providing comprehensive turnkey solutions, encompassing not only trucking and heavy haul services but also leading the market in the crane and rigging industry through BOSS Crane & Rigging. BOSS Crane & Rigging was established in 2015 in Longview, TX. For more information about Bennett On-Site Services, visit www.bosscrane.com.

About Bennett Family of Companies

McDonough, GA-based Bennett Family of Companies are woman-owned, Women's Enterprise Business Council (WBENC)-certified, diversified transportation and logistics companies. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Lunsford, Bennett Family of Companies / BOSS Heavy Haul, 1 2816501286, [email protected], https://www.bossheavyhaul.com

SOURCE Bennett Family of Companies / BOSS Heavy Haul