BOSS Publishing Launches Reboot Magazine: A Bold New Platform Covering the Tech That Transforms Business

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOSS Publishing today announces the official launch of Reboot-Magazine.com, a digital magazine built for the tech leaders, strategists, and operators driving transformation in today's business landscape.

Reboot is a new kind of publication—one that brings tech in action to the forefront. From real-world deployments to strategic innovation, Reboot highlights the technology shaping industries and the people making it happen. Think less hype, more how.

Reboot is the first launch under the newly evolved BOSS Publishing brand, carrying forward a decade-long legacy of digital storytelling with a renewed focus on insights, collaborations, and the pulse of innovation.

A Publication for Progress:

Reboot covers the core forces changing the enterprise: AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data, Fintech, Automation—and the minds behind them.

Our audience includes:

CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, and CDOs

Innovation leads and product strategists

VP-level and C-suite operators in tech-forward companies

Investors and advisors shaping what's next

Reboot is published bi-monthly, delivering sharp, actionable insight and executive storytelling directly to inboxes and across the digital landscape. And the best part is, it's completely free to read on our website or our LinkedIn feed.

Current Issue: "Transformation"

This issue explores how leaders are evolving their organizations through tech-enabled mindsets and realignment of success metrics in an age of volatility.

Have a story to tell? A deployment worth spotlighting? A leadership perspective built on doing, not just predicting? We're now accepting pitches, executive interviews, and tech success stories for upcoming issues.

To be featured in Reboot, review our media kit and contact us! We'd love to hear about your latest in tech.

Advertise with Reboot:

Reach the real decision-makers. Our media packages include first-class ad design by Reboot's in-house creative team. We'll collaborate with you to build custom creative that aligns with your goals and speaks to our highly engaged, executive-level audience.

About BOSS Publishing:

BOSS Publishing is the evolution of BOSS Magazine, a trusted source in digital business media for over a decade. Reboot is its flagship publication—a high-impact platform delivering real stories, real insights, and real collaborations, from leaders shaping the future of tech and business.

