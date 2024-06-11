Bossard Inc. to Showcase Revolutionary Fastening Technology at 2024 Design 2 Part Tradeshow in Novi, Michigan

Bossard Inc., a leader in industrial fastening and assembly technology solutions, will demonstrate its groundbreaking Smart Bin technology and ARIMS system at the 2024 Design 2 Part Tradeshow in Greater Detroit this month. The event, featuring over 165 American suppliers, offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to streamline supply chains and enhance manufacturing processes. Bossard's live demo will showcase IoT-enabled inventory tracking that saves up to 1,800 working hours and reduces process costs by 25%. Visit Bossard at Booth #211 and #213 on June 19 & 20, 2024, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bossard Inc., a leading provider of industrial fastening and assembly technology solutions, is thrilled to announce a live demonstration of its groundbreaking fastening technology at the upcoming 2024 Design 2 Part Tradeshow.

The Design 2 Part Tradeshow, a premier event for connecting with innovative manufacturers and suppliers, will take place in Greater Detroit this month. D2P is crucial for businesses seeking custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. With over 165 American suppliers in attendance, the event offers unparalleled opportunities for attendees to mitigate risk, shorten supply chains, and ensure timely part manufacturing.

About Bossard's Fastening Technology:

Bossard will showcase their advanced Smart Bin technology and ARIMS system, highlighting their use of the Internet of Things (IoT) to maximize global supply chain management efficiency. The live demonstration will illustrate how bin scales and interactive software facilitate inventory tracking, eliminating the need for manual orders and saving up to 1,800 working hours. It also saves 25% in process costs and service costs for picking in warehouse. Additionally, their Assembly Technology Expert services assist manufacturers in designing and optimizing fastening solutions, ensuring top-quality engineering for innovative products.

About Bossard Group:

Bossard Group, also known as Bossard Holding, is a globally recognized leader in industrial fastening and assembly technology solutions with a proud history dating back to 1831. Over nearly two centuries, Bossard has built a reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability. Their extensive product portfolio includes standard fastening, securing, anti-loosening, and functional elements, as well as direct assembly screws and coatings. Beyond products, Bossard provides comprehensive logistics and expert education services tailored for manufacturers in many sectors including automotive and industrial. Their long-standing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction continues to drive the company's success and industry leadership.

Event Details:

Do not miss the chance to witness firsthand the advancements in fastening technology. Visit Bossard at Booth #211 and #213 on June 19 & 20, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, Michigan. To schedule a meeting during the tradeshow, follow this link: [Schedule Meeting] (https://outlook.office365.com/book/[email protected]/s/wxKo1B1-zk-tFW-Lrpq2Ww2).

