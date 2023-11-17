Boston-Based Sicilian Natural Wine Brand, Alileo, is Bringing a Taste of Sicily to Common Craft in The Burlington Mall This Winter

"Alileo is a family endeavor that we started to pay homage to our family's Sicilian roots. In partnership with my cousin in Sicily, we've created fantastic wines that are meant to be shared when gathering with friends and family," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. Post this

"As the craft beverage industry becomes increasingly popular, independent producers struggle to compete with the big corporate brands for notoriety and shelf space. Common Craft has built a platform for craft producers to highlight their brand and gain more exposure outside of their main production facility or tasting room, which is why we're thrilled to have Alileo be part of the experience," said Larry Leibowitz, Owner of Common Craft. "Common Craft shines a spotlight on brands in a meaningful and tangible way. The goal is to help the producers inside Common Craft continue to grow and succeed. I'm so excited to highlight these fantastic producers, such as Alileo, and see what the future brings for all of us."

Located at 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA, the pop-up will be at Common Craft, a unique collection of Speakeasy, Wine Bar, Tap Rooms and Scratch Kitchen. It will feature the Alileo Ape Wine and Food Truck and evoke the spirit of Sicily. It will be open seven days a week beginning November 18, 11:30am-10pm Sundays through Wednesdays and 11:30am-11pm Thursdays through Saturdays. The "alileo vino e snak bar" is first-come, first-serve. Reservations are not available.

Alileo will serve its four wine varietals: Zibibbo Macerato, Young Grillo, Syrah, Rosato Bronzato, and its limited edition 2022 Sparkling Ancestrale. Throughout the winter, Alileo will host a variety of events at the pop-up, such as a Winter Market. Visitors can also visit Common Craft's "Bottle Shop" to purchase Alileo wines and merchandise in order to take some of their experience back home with them. More events will be announced throughout the winter.

For information or to purchase Alileo, visit www.alileowines.com.

About Alileo

Alileo is a Sicilian natural boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Their bag-in-box natural wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. Alileo was awarded three medals by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, the world's leading wine competition. Alileo were awarded silver for the Syrah and bronze for the Young Grillo and Rosato Bronzato. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com.

About Common Craft

Common Craft is the first venue of its kind where guests can experience multiple, branded beverage concepts collaborating under one roof. When you visit Common Craft, you step into a carefully curated and rotating selection of hospitality experiences without ever leaving the building. Common Craft is comprised of several craft producers with their own dedicated space. Local artisans include Idle Hands, which play host to a traditional German biergarten featuring a wide selection of beer styles. Exhibit 'A' highlights their collection of craft and small batch iconic beers. Deacon Giles Distillery brings their speakeasy concept complete with dim lighting, plush seating, and an award-winning craft cocktail menu. Oenophiles will fall in love with the )levage Wine Room - a curated portfolio of boutique wine producers from around the globe highlighting specific themes and select vintners. Food options include a central kitchen highlighting a modern take on a gastropub menu with approachable food and unique twists that serve each tasting room and the great hall that connects each space.

