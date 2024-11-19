Boston Children's Museum Appoints Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Jug is an accomplished professional, with over 25 years of leadership experience in educational and cultural institutions. He is deeply committed to the mission and values of the Museum and will be an enthusiastic steward of our collaborative and supportive culture. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Jug Chokshi to the Museum. Jug is an accomplished professional, with over 25 years of leadership experience in educational and cultural institutions. He is deeply committed to the mission and values of the Museum and will be an enthusiastic steward of our collaborative and supportive Museum culture," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO.

Jug serves as staff liaison to the Board Finance Committee, the Audit Committee, the Facilities Committee, and the Human Resources Committee. He oversees the management of the Museum's facility and property and its tenant rental operation, as well as Human Resources, insurance, technology, legal, and contract work.

Jug has over 25 years' experience and has held leadership positions at several educational non-profits. Most recently, he led the New England Foundation for the Arts' operations and finance department, stewarding funds, and managing continuous budget growth. He has also served on several non-profit Boards.

"It is an honor to join such a beloved cultural icon as Boston Children's Museum, a unique organization committed to children and families," said Jug Chokshi. "I am driven by social impact and social outcomes which coincide with the Museum's history and mission. My desire is to advance this thriving institution in a fiscally responsible, sustainable way for generations to come."

After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts degree, he joined PriceWaterhouse Coopers and earned a Certified Public Accountant credential before pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree at Boston University.

Jug lives in Roslindale, a neighborhood in Boston, with his wife and two children. His hobbies include woodworking and art.

Jug joined Boston Children's Museum on October 15.

