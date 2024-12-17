Boston Children's Museum Appoints Vice President, Marketing & Visitor Experience

Chris Antonowich Will Uphold and Enhance the Museum's Reputation and Brand as a World Class Leader in Learning Through Play
BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum announces the appointment of Chris Antonowich, Vice President of Marketing & Visitor Experience. As VPMVE, Chris is a key leader in conceptualizing, initiating, and overseeing marketing, communications, and visitor-facing revenue and service functions.
In his new role, Chris' primary responsibilities include monitoring trends and behaviors that impact the Museum's audience to ensure the beloved cultural institution remains relevant and keeps pace with the evolving needs of children and their families. He will develop and implement brand strategy, market intelligence gathering, building and maintaining promotional and strategic business partnerships, audience development, and social media strategies. He leads and participates in Museum business development and ideation to build both audience and earned revenues; and promoting the Museum's Mission, Vision, and Guiding Principles, including its EDI Mission and goals.
"We are delighted to welcome Chris Antonowich to the Museum," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "With two decades of experience in the creative services industry, Chris will be an effective, collaborative leader in this newly expanded role which includes the Visitor Experience Team. As an active contributor to his Boston community of Jamaica Plain and longtime Museum member, Chris will bring to his work a special understanding of the Museum and its audience."
Most recently, Chris was the Principal/Owner at Antonowich Consulting Collaborative (ACC) and previously Chief Client Officer / Owner at Embryo Creative, where he partnered with many nonprofits and educational institutions to effectively operate as Chief Marketing Officer of their internal marketing and fundraising teams.
With 20+ years in the creative services industry, including founding and leading two creative agencies and career stints with 90.0 WBUR and Hasbro, Chris has experience as a manager, video producer, writer, editor, event producer, and more. He also spearheaded successful campaigns and initiatives across multiple sectors, such as nonprofits, higher education, healthcare, sports entertainment, AI, and intellectual properties.
"I am thrilled to join Boston Children's Museum's team and will work to uphold and enhance its position as a world class leader in learning through play. I have long admired the Museum's Mission, Vision, and Values which was evidenced in the personal impact it has had on my own family, as Museum members," said Chris Antonowich.
In conjunction with the President, Executive Leadership team and Board, Chris plays an instrumental role in the evolving expression of the Museum, its brand and identity, and its strategy. Chris is instrumental in the development and execution of marketing goals and plans, internal and external communications, staff development, and overall performance of visitor experience.
Chris has a Master of Science degree from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University as well as an Honorary Degree from the International Advertising Association. In addition to marketing, fundraising, and event management experience, he is also a professional drummer and beatmaker.
He resides in Jamaica Plain, a neighborhood in Boston, with his family and close-knit community.
Chris joined Boston Children's Museum on November 4.
For information visit http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org
About Boston Children's Museum
Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on X
Hours and Admission
The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.
Media Contact
Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org
SOURCE Boston Children's Museum
Share this article