Boston Children's Museum Awarded $100,000 Grant from Lilly Endowment

The planning grant, awarded to 20 museums, will extend for one year and allows participating museums to explore and learn more about character development and contemplate ways to incorporate character development into museum activities. At the end of one year, museums participating in the planning phase will be eligible to submit proposals for grants to implement character building activities in their museum.

"Children's museums are in a unique position to support the development of character—the curiosity, creativity, persistence, empathy, and other personality traits that make individuals who they are," said Melissa Higgins, Vice President Programs & Exhibits. "We're very grateful to Lilly for the chance to further expand our work in this area by conducting research, learning from experts in the field of child development and character, and engaging in meaningful conversations about character with the parents, caregivers, and children we serve."

Through the grant, Boston Children's Museum will seek to answer a series of questions with the intention to enhance its character development work and define a clear vision for what a next phase implementation grant would entail.

