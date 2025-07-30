Boston Children's Museum Joins in Gabby's Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days That Inspire Imagination and Exploration

We are delighted to partner with ACM and DreamWorks to bring Gabby's Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days to Boston and to welcome the Gabby costumed character. These Museum events inspire discovery and exploration, as well as create magical moments. Post this

"ACM and DreamWorks Animation share key values as they relate to playful learning," states Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children's Museums. "Like children's museums, Gabby's Dollhouse emphasizes social-emotional learning and showcases compassion, curiosity, creativity, learning from mistakes and the joy of teamwork. ACM is so excited to be partnering with DreamWorks Animation to shine a spotlight on our member museums across the country."

In addition to the costume character Meet & Greet, Boston Children's Museum will also present Gabby's Dollhouse themed activities. Families can plant seeds, make crafts, enjoy stories, and more inspired by Gabby's Dollhouse! Activities will be happening on Saturdays, August 2–September 6 from 10:00am–2:00pm and Mondays, August 4–September 1 from 3:00pm–4:00pm. Please visit https://BostonChildrensMuseum.org/meowseum/ for more information as capacity may be limited.

"We are delighted to partner with ACM and DreamWorks to bring Gabby's Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days to Boston and to welcome the Gabby costumed character to the Museum," stated Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "Museum events like this one create surprise, delight, and magical moments for our visitors, and we hope all of Gabby's fans will join us to welcome her!"

Gabby's Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days is a year-long partnership between DreamWorks Animation and the Association Children's Museums celebrating creativity, imagination and play at children's museums across the country. Activations will vary by location, with offerings ranging from a-meow-zing activity stations, scavenger hunts, story times, crafting, and Gabby costumed character appearances. For a list of all participating ACM member locations, events and more information about the initiative, please visit https://www.gabbysdollhouse.com/events/meowseum.

DreamWorks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation's hit series Gabby's Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and now streaming on Netflix, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby's activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has charted as a top 10 TV series in 63 countries on Netflix and has become a top preschool brand across the globe, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Gabby's Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events and much more, including Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie heading to theaters September 26, 2025. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby's Dollhouse!

Association Of Children's Museums (ACM)

ACM is the foremost professional society supporting children's museums in developing rich environments that stimulate children's natural playfulness, curiosity, and creativity. With more than 470 members in all 50 states and in 19 countries, ACM champions children's museums and together enrich the lives of children worldwide. As a global leader, advocate, and resource for the field, ACM and our member organizations strive to build a better world for children and serve over 30 million visitors annually. Started in 1962, ACM recently marked its 60th year of impactful service to children, families, and children's museums.

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram

Hours and Admission

The Museum's summer hours (through 9/1) are Monday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $24, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $24; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

