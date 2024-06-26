Boston Children's Museum Kick Off "Summer of Curiosity!"

Children can observe, think, wonder, and ask questions about the world around them. Post this

Summer of Curiosity Themes and Events

Get Curious Outside!

From the ocean that defines Boston's landscape, to the trees that grow in neighborhoods, nature is all around! This summer, get ready to think, observe, and get an up-close look at the nature of our city.

Curiosity Kitchen - Daily through July and August

Explore the outdoor pop-up exhibit that celebrates the delights of playing with natural materials! Make a mud pie, crush up some pinecones, or add pebbles to stone soup. Materials and activities change frequently so be sure to check out what the chef's daily specials are. Enter at your own whisk!

Garden Exploration - Tuesdays and Saturdays

Check out Fenway Farms at Boston Children's Museum! Meet an educator from Green City Growers, learn about the garden, and help us grow greens and more!

Get Curious about STEAM! and Art!

Create something, solve problems, and explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math).

July in the STEAM Lab: Parachutes

Engineer a parachute that falls slowly so that it can bring a person or a package to the ground safely.

August in the STEAM Lab: Stack It! Challenge yourself to stack cups of all sizes in any way imaginable.

STEAM Family Workshops

The activities are designed to challenge the whole family with hands-on projects that encourage participants to solve problems, be creative, and collaborate. Check the Museum web calendar for details on specific activities.

DIY Playdough July 14 , 15, 27, and 28 / 10:30–11:30am, 1:00–2:00pm, and 2:30–3:30pm

Visit the STEAM Lab to create playdough using common household materials. This 1-hour workshop is recommended for visitors ages 6+ and their grown-ups. Space is limited; please sign up in front of the STEAM Lab.

Stop Motion Storytelling, August 10 , 11, 24, 25 / 10:00–10:45am, 11:00–11:45am, 2:00–2:45pm, and 3:00–3:45pm

Create a storyboard then film an animated movie using toy animals and other props. This workshop is recommended for visitors ages 6+. Space is limited; please sign up in front of the STEAM Lab.

Art Lab

Open daily. Check the Museum's web calendar for hours.

July in the Art Lab: Creatures and Characters

Choose a drawing prompt and create a creature or character inspired by the real world or imagination!

August in the Art Lab: Make a Zine, Take a Zine

Learn how to make a zine , a little book to share ideas with the world!

Sound Bath Series: Vibraphone with Winnie Dahlgren

Wednesdays starting July 31 / 10:00–11:00am and 12:00–1:00pm

Boston Children's Museum's Sound Bath Series is intended to be an oasis from the stressors of daily life. It is a drop-in/drop-out, deeply immersive, and full body listening experience, where visitors are "bathed" in the soundwaves of a musical instrument. This summer Sound Bath Series features Vibraphonist Winnie Dahlgren.

Abilities Dance Boston: The Banned Ballet

July 20, 27, & August 3 / 10:30–11:30am and 1:30–2:30pm

Join in for excerpts from Abilities Dance Boston's (ADB) "The Banned Ballet" come to life in KidStage theater! ADB will be performing scenes across three weekends that showcase the vibrant characters that both celebrate and push against the power of storytelling. ADB will also highlight other repertoire pieces across these three weekends. Visitors will get a chance to chat with the dancers and director after the show and spotlight the need for diverse representation in books and on stages.

July 20th (Act 1 Scene 2)

(Act 1 Scene 2) July 27th (Act 1 Scene 3)

(Act 1 Scene 3) August 3 (Act 2 Scene 2)

Studio Playground: Clowning & Improv Workshop

July 12, 19, & 26 / 10:00–10:45am

Join Studio Playground at Boston Children's Museum! Studio Playground teaches classes for all ages based on clown and physical acting. Clowning invites students to explore the health benefits of laughter through movement, games, and playful improvisation. This class includes a vocal and physical warm up, interactive storytelling, and performance projects. Laugh, sing, and make a beautiful ruckus!

Special Experience – Hundred Acre Wood! A Winnie the Pooh Experience

Through September 2

Journey into the Hundred Acre Wood with everyone's favorite teddy bear friend Winnie-the-Pooh. Spend time wandering Christopher Robin's favorite woods and visit some of his favorite places, like Eeyore's Gloomy Place or Rabbit's Garden. Bounce along with Tigger and Roo as you follow their bouncing trails. Or, spend a quiet moment in Owl's library, reading about some of Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet's adventures. Playful fun awaits in the Hundred Acre Wood! Sponsored by The Paper Store.

Hundred Acre Wood Honey Hunt! Add On Experience - Additional Tickets are Required

Christopher Robin needs your help to plan a surprise picnic for all his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. Can you help get everything ready before all his friends arrive? But what's this? It appears all the honey and picnic food have gone missing from the Hundred Acre Wood! Christopher Robin needs your help to find everything and finish setting up the party before his friends arrive. Learn more: https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/winnie/

Special Event – Summer Carnival!

Saturday July 27 / 5:30–8:30pm

Join Boston Children's Museum for an exciting summer night full of games, unique performances, and fun experiences! The Summer Carnival will feature different carnival games, a variety of performances throughout the night, music, as well as some carnival food available for purchase by the Milk Bottle. Do not miss all the fun—plus everyone will walk away with prizes! Tickets are $30 (save $20 when you buy a four-pack), and include admission to the event, six game tickets, access to carnival games and Museum exhibits, unique performances, and prizes. Additional game tickets can be purchased throughout the event, $8 for five tickets and $16 for 12 tickets.

Tickets include:

Admission to the event

Access to exhibits (PlaySpace, the Japanese House, The STEAM and Art Labs will be closed for this event)

will be closed for this event) Six game tickets that can be redeemed to play different carnival games

Prizes

Special Performances

Food (available for purchase and weather permitting)

The Summer Carnival is a limited capacity event, allowing for a unique visit to Boston Children's Museum with limited crowds and wait times for exhibits and special event offerings. Secure tickets in advance for a special summer experience at Boston Children's Museum.

For information visit http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

Media Contact

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/

