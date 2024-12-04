Boston Children's Museum Opens 9th Annual Snowmazing! Celebration

We are delighted to once again host our Snowmazing! Winter Wonderland at the Museum for families to enjoy. Festive scenes and sparkling themed programs will be happening all season. We hope that families will make it an annual tradition. It will be a Snowmazing! time for all. Post this

"We are delighted to once again host our Snowmazing Winter Wonderland at the Museum for families to enjoy," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "Festive scenes and sparkling themed programs will be happening all season. We hope that families will make it an annual tradition. It will be a Snowmazing! time for all."

Want even more winter fun? Snowmazing! Includes:

A sock skating rink

Classic, wintery photos opportunities in front of an authentic 1800's sleigh

Boston's largest snowman

Winter fort building

Play-in igloos

Winter Workshops featuring programs and activities

Pretend play at a cocoa stand

Character meet & greets with Jack Frost and friends

and friends Winter book nook

Media/Photo Opportunities:

Snowmazing! Opening Weekend

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8

Join us for a Snowmazing! Weekend of Fun

Saturday, December 7

Snowmazing! Ribbon Cutting Featuring Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's Tiny Tim

1:30pm

Sunday, December 8

Grinch Meet and Greet/Photo Opportunity

(Courtesy of the Boch Center)

1:30–2:30pm

Snowmazing! will be open through February 23, 2025. All tickets include admission to Snowmazing! and the Museum's exhibits.

The Museum will offer a full calendar of activities throughout the winter months that will incorporate hands-on making, creating, exploring, and playing. STEAM and special family events together with fun-filled exhibits will make a visit to the Museum memorable. The full calendar of events can also be found at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

The Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance admission is highly recommended https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1–15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

Media Contact

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

