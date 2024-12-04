Boston Children's Museum Opens 9th Annual Snowmazing! Celebration

Sock Skating, Snowdays, and Jack Frost Winter Wonderland at the Museum
BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum announces the opening of its 9th annual Snowmazing! celebration exhibit. The Museum has been transformed into a winter wonderland for families to discover all the joy and fun of the season.
The Museum is ready for winter with the help of Jack Frost and Friends. So much joy and wonder await visitors this season. Don't miss Snow Days, fun-filled activities throughout the months of December, January, and February with themed programs and new wonders to enjoy and discover!
"We are delighted to once again host our Snowmazing Winter Wonderland at the Museum for families to enjoy," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "Festive scenes and sparkling themed programs will be happening all season. We hope that families will make it an annual tradition. It will be a Snowmazing! time for all."
Want even more winter fun? Snowmazing! Includes:
- A sock skating rink
- Classic, wintery photos opportunities in front of an authentic 1800's sleigh
- Boston's largest snowman
- Winter fort building
- Play-in igloos
- Winter Workshops featuring programs and activities
- Pretend play at a cocoa stand
- Character meet & greets with Jack Frost and friends
- Winter book nook
Media/Photo Opportunities:
Snowmazing! Opening Weekend
Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8
Join us for a Snowmazing! Weekend of Fun
Saturday, December 7
Snowmazing! Ribbon Cutting Featuring Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's Tiny Tim
1:30pm
Sunday, December 8
Grinch Meet and Greet/Photo Opportunity
(Courtesy of the Boch Center)
1:30–2:30pm
Snowmazing! will be open through February 23, 2025. All tickets include admission to Snowmazing! and the Museum's exhibits.
The Museum will offer a full calendar of activities throughout the winter months that will incorporate hands-on making, creating, exploring, and playing. STEAM and special family events together with fun-filled exhibits will make a visit to the Museum memorable. The full calendar of events can also be found at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar
The Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance admission is highly recommended https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing
About Boston Children's Museum
Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Hours and Admission
The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1–15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.
Media Contact
Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org
SOURCE Boston Children's Museum
Share this article