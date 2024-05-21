Boston Children's Museum Opens Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience

Visitors will embark on a fun journey and celebrate with everyone's favorite teddy bear and friends. Post this

Take photos in front of Winnie-the-Pooh's house or in Eeyore's lean-to.

Try Winnie-the-Pooh's stoutness exercise.

Read in Owl's Book Nook.

Learn about the history of the real-life bear named Winnie and A.A. Milne's books.

books. Pretend play in Rabbit's Garden, Kanga's Kitchen, and Piglet's Patch of Grass.

Build structures in Eeyore's Gloomy Place.

Discover and play with Sensory Honey Jars.

Enjoy staff-led rotating programs including Heffalump and Woozle creations, Bounce like Tigger Obstacle Course, Pin-the-Tail on Eeyore, Story time in Owl's Library, Teddy Bear Picnics, and more.

A Special Find the Honey Puzzle Experience!

Christopher Robin needs your help to plan a party for all his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. Can you help Christopher Robin get everything ready before all his friends arrive? But what's this? It appears someone has taken all the honey from the Hundred Acre Wood! Christopher Robin needs your help to find all the honey and finish setting up the party before his friends arrive.

Work together as you race against the clock in this puzzle adventure. Put your problem-solving skills to the test as you find clues, solve puzzles, and work as a team to find all the honey. This is an add-on experience, and an additional ticket is required. The experience is 45-minutes in length and recommended for ages 4 and above. Purchase tickets here https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/winnie/

The Honey Hunt experience will run on select days and times. Please check the calendar for more details https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar/

Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience will be open through June 30 and is generously supported by The Paper Store.

For additional information visit https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/winnie/

The Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:00am-4:00pm. Advance admission is highly recommended https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

Media Contact

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum