Boston Children's Museum Supports Massachusetts STEM Week with the CreatedBy Festival 2023

In the Science wing, the Northeastern Section of The American Chemical Society will be doing four different activities related to Medicinal Chemistry. In the Technology wing, there will be three teams from the show Battlebots and more than five local robotics teams. There are two exhibitors in the Engineering wing, one exhibitor will be using LEGOs one on a Lego Mag Lift from LetGoYourMind and the other is making Lego Battle Tracks from Play-Well TEKnologies. In the Arts wing, Lesley STEAM Learning Lab at Lesley University will create a community mural with LED lights. In the Math wing, Math Talk will make a Math Trail similar to the one outside the Museum! A new feature to the CreatedBy Festival, a section for the 5 and under visitors called "CreatedBy Tots" which will have multiple STEAM Sprouts activities, Scratch Jr, and interactive light and shadow demonstration.

The Museum draws on its long tradition and history of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) innovation in service of children and families exploring, experimenting, and learning together. The CreatedBy Festival offers children and families the opportunity to see the work of local creatives and be inspired by the fun and fulfilling potential of science and art. Children will be able to actively participate in seeing, touching, and doing things they might not have tried before.

"The CreatedBy Festival provides access and an opportunity for the Museum to host the New England STEAM community for younger learners and their parents and caregivers through hands-on exploration and STEAM experiences," said Carole Charnow, President and CEO. "The event includes a diverse range of STEAM subject areas and organizations for visitors to witness innovation happening in the fields, learn about accessible STEAM programming/resources, introduce a new technology not normally accessible (3D printers, robotics), and be exposed to various STEAM careers."

Families can expect to see each area of STEAM highlighted throughout the Museum and in the exhibits allowing all visitors to have a chance to "see themselves in STEM", the motto of Mass STEM Week. Visitors will have hands-on STEAM experiences, along with the playful learning experiences embedded every day at the Museum. Nearly every exhibit will be enhanced with a New England STEAM partner exhibitor, making it an even better day to visit the Museum! Families will be able to gain resources on how their child can continue STEAM learning throughout the year at Boston Children's Museum and beyond, inspiring a lifelong love of STEAM learning.

Boston Children's Museum is welcoming students from local elementary schools and programs for field trips to experience a miniature version of the CreatedBy Festival. With a good portion of exhibitors tabling for field trip participants and visitors alike, this will increase the excitement and engagement level with Mass STEM Week! If you are interested in arranging a group visit for future events, please contact the Museum at [email protected]

The CreatedBy Festival works in alignment with the City of Boston and Massachusetts STEM Week, WBZ-TV/CBS Boston, and key content partners Artisan's Asylum, Brandeis Makerlab, National Chemistry Week, and New England First Robotics

The Li-Qiu Family Foundation, MathWorks, Russian School of Mathematics, and the Yawkey Foundation are CreatedBy Festival sponsors. With their support, Boston Children's Museum has been able to meaningfully engage a diverse variety of learners and community groups. Corporations interested in sponsoring the CreatedBy Festival should email [email protected]

The CreatedBy Festival content is free with paid Museum admission. Advance online tickets are highly encouraged. To reserve your tickets for October 22, please visit https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing

For additional information, check out http://www.createdbyfestival.org

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Museum is open Wednesday – Sunday from 9:00am-4:00pm. Advance online ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], www.CreatedByFestival.org

