Boston Children's Museum to Open Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience

"When you see someone putting on his Big Boots, you can be pretty sure that an Adventure is going to happen." – Winnie-the-Pooh Post this

"We are delighted to host the endearing Winnie-the-Pooh and friends again at Boston Children's Museum throughout the summer," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "The timeless charm of everyone's favorite bear encourages visitors to come back often to experience all different stories from the enchanted land of the Hundred Acre Wood. We look forward to welcoming visitors for iconic adventures and a few surprises, too."

Every three weeks, the Museum will bring to life a new chapter from A.A. Milne's books through playful, thematic programs and activities:

Chapter 1: An Introduction to Winnie-the-Pooh, and Some Bees, and the Story Begins – May 30 to June 22

Chapter 2: Pooh Bear and Piglet go Searching for Heffalumps and Woozeles – June 25 to July 13

Chapter 3: Eeyore Has a Birthday… and Loses His Tail – July 14 to August 3

Chapter 4: All About Tiggers – August 4 to August 24

Chapter 5: Rabbit's Busy Day – August 25 to September 28

"When you see someone putting on his Big Boots, you can be pretty sure that an Adventure is going to happen." – Winnie-the-Pooh

Kids can explore Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience and will have the opportunity to:

Take photos in front of Winnie-the-Pooh's house, in Eeyore's Gloomy Place, or in Rabbit's House.

Try Winnie-the-Pooh's stoutness exercise.

Read in Owl's Library.

Learn about the history of the real-life bear named Winnie and A.A. Milne's books.

books. Pretend play in Rabbit's Garden, Kanga's Kitchen, and Piglet's Patch of Grass.

Bounce around in the "Sandy" Pit like Roo and Tigger.

Participate in story driven programs based on the current chapter and collect chapter maps.

A Special Find the Honey Puzzle Experience!

Christopher Robin needs help to plan a party for all his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. Help Christopher Robin get everything ready before all his friends arrive? But what's this? Someone has taken all the honey from the Hundred Acre Wood! Christopher Robin has to find all the honey and finish setting up the party before his friends arrive.

Work together and race against the clock in this puzzle adventure. Put problem-solving skills to the test to find clues, solve puzzles, and work as a team to find all the honey. The Honey Hunt is recommended for ages 4 and up. This is an add-on experience, and an additional ticket is required for all participants.

The Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience is included with Museum admission, but visitors must add a timeslot to the cart when purchasing tickets. The Hundred Acre Wood experience is offered daily when the Museum is open. The experience will be offered throughout the day and will be closed during select times for the Hundred Acre Wood Honey Hunt.

Purchase tickets here https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/winnie/

The Honey Hunt experience will run on select days and times. Please check the calendar for more details https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar/

Please note: Special Ribbon Cutting to launch the Winnie-the-Pooh Experience on Thursday, May 29 at 11:00am.

Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience will be open through September 28.

For additional information visit https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/winnie/

The Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:00am-4:00pm. Advance admission is highly recommended https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at

http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

Media Contact

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum