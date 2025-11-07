Boston Global Forum Honors Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security

Award Celebrates Gurudev's Lifelong Commitment to Reconciliation, Ethical Leadership, and Human Unity

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a ceremony held at Harvard University's Faculty Club, the Boston Global Forum (BGF) presented Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living Foundation, with the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award, recognizing his transformative contributions to global peace, ethical leadership, and humanitarian service.

The event brought together international dignitaries, scholars, and policy leaders to celebrate Gurudev's decades-long mission to foster compassion, nonviolence, and interfaith understanding across more than 180 countries.

For more than four decades, Gurudev has advanced dialogue and reconciliation in regions including Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, India, Iraq, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Venezuela. Through the Art of Living Foundation, he has inspired a global movement promoting mental well-being, stress relief, and community harmony, with programs reaching millions of people around the world.

In accepting the award, Gurudev dedicated the honor to volunteers working to build peace around the world, and said "Peace and security are often said in one breath. Though a lot is done for security, very little attention is given to peace. Peace building is absolutely essential. Peace cannot come by just words. It has to translate into action."

Gurudev inspired those in attendance, sharing "Let us all dream of a violence-free and stress-free society, a disease-free body, a mind with happiness and joy, a heart full of compassion and resilience, and a creativity that brings more joy and happiness."

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the World Leader for Peace and Security Award, whose past recipients include Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and President Emmanuel Macron.

The Boston Global Forum and its AI World Society (AIWS) initiative also highlighted Gurudev's vision that technological innovation must be guided by human values and spiritual wisdom. His emphasis on conscience and compassion as guiding principles for the AI age echoes BGF's mission to integrate ethics into the digital era.

"Gurudev's message that technology must serve humanity, not dominate it, is more vital than ever," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, Co-Founder, Co-Chair, and CEO of the Boston Global Forum. "His leadership provides the moral compass for peace and security in the AI Age."

The award further cements Gurudev's role as a global voice for unity, inter-faith relationships and ethical leadership. Through his signature Sudarshan Kriya (SKY) breathing practice and large-scale humanitarian efforts, from disaster relief to prison reform, Gurudev continues to inspire individuals and leaders alike to create a stress-free, violence-free world.

About The Art of Living Foundation

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programs are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

