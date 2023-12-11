Boston IVF and Baystate Health Develop Strategic Relationship to Enhance Fertility Treatment in Western Massachusetts

"Our partnership with Baystate Health is both a testament to our dedication to advancing fertility care and also a promise to provide the Springfield community with unparalleled access to cutting-edge treatments and scientific advancements in reproductive medicine." - David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF Post this

The fertility center will offer a comprehensive range of services, including in-person and virtual consultations, follow-up visits, blood/ultrasound monitoring, male infertility assessments, IUI (intrauterine insemination), HSG (hysterosalpingogram), LGBTQ+ family building support, and more. While IVF procedures and egg freezing will take place at Boston IVF's acclaimed, ISO-certified, fertility center in Waltham, MA, patients in Springfield will benefit from a convenient and accessible local facility.

This strategic initiative underscores a shared mission between Boston IVF and Baystate Health to provide a local, comprehensive reproductive healthcare option to the Springfield community and Western Massachusetts. Both Baystate Health and Boston IVF are committed to ensure continuity of care for existing patients, maintain access for future patients, and position the program to reach its full potential.

David Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Boston IVF, expressed the commitment to patients, stating, "Our partnership with Baystate Health is not only a testament to our dedication to advancing fertility care but also a promise to provide the Springfield community with unparalleled access to cutting-edge treatments and scientific advancements in reproductive medicine. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with Baystate Health to usher in a new era of possibilities for individuals and couples seeking to build their families."

With over three decades of experience, Baystate Health has been the only fertility resource in western Massachusetts providing a critical service to the community through its Baystate Reproductive Medicine Program. For over 35 years, Baystate Reproductive Medicine Program has served our community in support of reproductive health and growing families serving over 700 individuals each year resulting in the birth of over 4000 babies. Boston IVF, with a legacy dating back to 1986, has played a pivotal role in the birth of more than 150,000 babies and currently manages over 30 locations across the United States.

"As the field of reproductive medicine advances, this collaboration between Baystate Health and Boston IVF ensures that patients and clinicians can easily gain access to scientific expertise and pioneering breakthroughs in fertility care," stated Mark Keroack, MD, MPH, President & Chief Executive Officer of Baystate Health.

Boston IVF's acclaimed Waltham IVF laboratory, recognized for its laboratory and research excellence, provides Massachusetts-based individuals and couples with local access to the forefront of reproductive technologies. "By integrating Boston IVF's distinguished track record of laboratory excellence, innovation, and clinical expertise with Baystate Health's vital role as a regional cornerstone and a national leader in healthcare, this collaboration emphasizes a united mission to elevate standards in reproductive healthcare," said Haryanto Hokianto, MBA, Chief Development Officer at Boston IVF.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 35+ reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 40 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts.

ABOUT BAYSTATE HEALTH

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system serving over 800,000 people throughout western New England. Baystate Health is the largest healthcare organization in western Massachusetts. With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate Health has been providing high-quality and compassionate healthcare in the Pioneer Valley for more than 140 years. Its mission is to improve the health of the people in its communities every day, with quality and compassion. With a focus on quality, safety, value, and experience, Baystate is not only a keystone of the region, it is a national leader in healthcare.

Media Contact

Theo LoPreste, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6451, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

Zoe Marzi, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6515, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

SOURCE Boston IVF