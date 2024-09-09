Boston IVF Announces the Opening of New Fertility Center in Concord, MA, Enhancing Access to Reproductive Care in Greater Boston

"Our new Concord center stands as a testament to our commitment to advancing fertility care." - Sharon Edwards, RN, Boston IVF Chief Operating Officer Post this

The new fertility center will be led by Boston IVF reproductive endocrinologists Drs. Emily Seidler and Riwa Sabbagh – who will begin treating patients in Fall 2024. Additionally, Dr. Jill Attaman will join the Concord fertility team in early 2025. Each physician specializes in all aspects of fertility treatment and care.

Sharon Edwards, RN, Boston IVF Chief Operating Officer expressed her enthusiasm for the new center, stating, "Our new Concord center stands as a testament to our commitment to advancing fertility care, while also ensuring the Concord community has access to the exceptional access to state-of-the-art treatments and groundbreaking innovations in reproductive medicine which they deserve."

In 2024, Boston IVF earned prestigious recognition in Castle Connolly's annual healthcare awards, achieving top honors in several categories:

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in Massachusetts

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Women's Health in Massachusetts

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in the Boston Metro Area

#1 Private Group for Top Doctors in Women's Health in the Boston Metro Area

Massachusetts has the higher percentage (7%) of babies born as a result of fertility treatment in the US. Boston IVF is a pioneer in the field and having fertility centers close to home and work makes the burden of treatment easier for patients, resulting in greater access to care.

For more information about the new Concord location, its care team, or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.bostonivf.com.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

