Boston IVF Expands National Network and Elevates Access to Fertility Care in Rochester, New York

Starting November 2, 2023, the renowned reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Jamil Mroueh, will maintain his leadership of the dedicated team, ensuring the provision of a wide range of fertility services to individuals and couples as they embark on their parenthood journey at the current fertility center located at 1561 Long Pond Road in Rochester, NY.

These services encompass initial consultations, follow-up appointments, thorough treatment management, intrauterine insemination procedures (IUI), ultrasound and blood work monitoring, and more. IVF procedures and egg freezing, which involve egg retrievals and embryo transfers, will be performed at Boston IVF's fertility center in Syracuse, NY.

In New York, Boston IVF's influence is evident through a network of state-of-the-art IVF centers in Albany and Syracuse, featuring a team of highly skilled and empathetic professionals. Comprising reproductive endocrinologists, fertility nursing experts, embryologists, and scientists, and a dedicated support staff, they share a common commitment to assisting patients in realizing their aspirations of parenthood.

Since its inception in 1986, Boston IVF has contributed to the birth of over 150,000 babies through its treatments and now manages more than 30 locations across the United States.

"Boston IVF's extensive experience, scientific expertise, and technological capabilities empower our team to leverage invaluable national treatment data, resulting in the highest quality reproductive care to local patients in Rochester, New York," stated David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "We are delighted to have Dr. Mroueh and the exceptional team in Rochester join Boston IVF's network and continue to provide outstanding care and services to patients in Rochester and Western NY."

Additionally, Haryanto Hokianto, MBA, Chief Development Officer at Boston IVF, highlighted, "With a rich history spanning over four decades, Rochester Regional Health has steadfastly dedicated itself to serving the local community, especially those embarking on the journey to expand their families. Boston IVF's commitment to patients and their parenthood journey aligns closely with this shared core value."

