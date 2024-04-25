Boston IVF Fertility Network Recognized Among Newsweek Magazine's America's Best Fertility Clinics of 2024

"This prestigious acknowledgment stands as a tribute to the devotion of our physicians, nurses, clinical team, embryologists, researchers, and staff, who all tirelessly strive to bring hope and joy to the lives of our patients." - David Stern, Boston IVF CEO Post this

Boston IVF's fertility center in Waltham, Massachusetts was ranked 16th in the U.S.

Other Boston IVF network locations ranked in the top 100 include:

"This prestigious acknowledgment stands as a tribute to the devotion of our physicians, nurses, clinical team, embryologists, researchers, and staff, who all tirelessly strive to bring hope and joy to the lives of our patients," said Boston IVF CEO David Stern.

As part of the America's Best Fertility Clinics evaluation, each fertility clinic was analyzed and scored on four data points, including a nationwide online survey of fertility clinic employees, quality metrics for assisted reproductive technology, accreditation data from The Joint Commission, College of American Pathologists, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, and American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, and patient satisfaction data.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Boston IVF offers a full array of innovative reproductive treatments and services, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic screening, male infertility testing, egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building, and more.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America. Learn more at https://www.bostonivf.com/

