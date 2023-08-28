Boston IVF Launches New York Fertility Financing Program in Albany and Syracuse

"Boston IVF is pleased to partner with Sunfish to offer this innovative program that reduces the financial burden for individuals and couples." – David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. Tweet this

In addition, Sunfish now offers a new Membership Program through which Sunfish creates a custom financial plan for each family to achieve pregnancy through IVF. The highly beneficial aspect of the membership program is Sunfish's guarantee to refund up to 90% of a patient's fertility treatment and family building costs if their financial plan underestimates the expenses required to achieve pregnancy.

Boston IVF will kickstart the new program for patients at their Central New York-based fertility centers in Syracuse and Albany.

"Unfortunately, even in a state like New York with a fertility insurance mandate, many patients still do not have coverage for fertility treatment and family building services. Boston IVF is pleased to partner with Sunfish to offer this innovative program that reduces the financial burden for individuals and couples," said David Stern – Chief Executive Officer of Boston IVF.

Boston IVF's award-winning Albany and Syracuse IVF laboratories offer New York-based individuals and couples local access to high-quality care. Both New York fertility centers offer a comprehensive array of reproductive care options, including, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building services, and more.

"Through our collaboration with Boston IVF, we are reshaping the landscape of fertility care, ensuring that aspiring parents can focus on the joy of building families rather than financial stress. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in making fertility treatment accessible and compassionate," says Angela Rastegar, co-founder and CEO of Sunfish.

The new Sunfish partnership is one of Boston IVF's many financial assistance programs for fertility care. In early 2023, Boston IVF announced its collaboration with Lending Club, which offers lower-cost monthly financing options for individuals who wish to freeze their eggs for future use.

Follow Boston IVF on Instagram

Follow Boston IVF on LinkedIn

Follow Boston IVF on Facebook

Follow Boston IVF on Twitter

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. Learn more here: Boston IVF's New York Centers Website.

Media Contact

Zoe Marzi, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6515, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

Theo Lopreste, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6451, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Boston IVF