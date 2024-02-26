Boston IVF Named the #1 Physician Practice for Top Fertility Doctors in Massachusetts

Boston IVF proudly announces its recognition as the premier private practice for women's health and fertility treatment in Boston and throughout Massachusetts by Castle Connolly.
BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston IVF, a pioneering institution in fertility research and patient care since its inception in 1986, proudly announces its recognition as the premier private practice for women's health and fertility treatment in Boston and throughout Massachusetts by Castle Connolly.
This distinguished honor is underscored by the accolade bestowed upon 14 Boston IVF reproductive endocrinologists as 2024 Top Fertility Doctors by Castle Connolly. These physicians have been selected for their unparalleled expertise in healthcare provision, excelling in both clinical proficiency and patient-centric care.
Boston Magazine and New Hampshire Magazine rely on Castle Connolly data to compile their annual print editions featuring Boston Top Doctors and New Hampshire Top Doctors.
This recognition further cements Boston IVF's commitment to offering patients the expertise of trusted local physicians dedicated to helping them realize their dreams of building a family.
Boston IVF's Achievements in the 2024 Castle Connolly Awards:
- Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in Massachusetts
- Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Women's Health in Massachusetts
- Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in the Boston Metro Area
- Ranked #1 in Private Groups for Top Doctors in Women's Health in the Boston Metro Area
Being designated as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor places physicians among the top 7% of practicing physicians in the United States. To attain this recognition, physicians undergo peer nomination and rigorous evaluation based on various criteria, including professional qualifications, education, research contributions, reputation, and interpersonal skills.
David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF, expressed his enthusiasm for the 2024 Castle Connolly awards, stating, "We take immense pride in our distinguished physicians who consistently deliver exemplary patient care. These accolades reflect our ongoing dedication to advancing fertility treatment standards and enhancing the lives of our patients."
With a legacy of over 150,000 babies born since 1986, Boston IVF's team of fertility experts possesses the experience and proven track record to assist patients in achieving their goal of parenthood efficiently. Leveraging advanced protocols and innovative technologies, Boston IVF maximizes IVF success rates while providing comprehensive support and guidance to patients throughout their treatment journey.
Boston IVF's 2024 Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctors:
- Brian Berger, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2012-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2014-2017, 2019-2024); Cape Cod Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2015-2017)
- Carla DiGirolamo, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2017-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2019-2024); Exceptional Women in Medicine (2020-2023)
- Gary Frishman, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2010-2024)
- Benjamin Lannon, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2014-2024)
- Kerri Luzzo, MD: Castle Connolly Top Doctor (2023-2024)
- Adrienne Neithardt, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2019-2024); Exceptional Women in Medicine (2020-2023); Philadelphia Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2020-2022)
- Samuel Pang, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2013-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2013-2017, 2019-2024)
- Samuel Pauli, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2017-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2017, 2019-2024)
- Alan Penzias, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2009-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2009-2017, 2019-2024)
- Emily Seidler, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2023-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2024)
- Rita Sneeringer, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2018-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2019-2024); Exceptional Women in Medicine (2020-2023)
- Thomas L. Toth, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2009-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2009-2017, 2019-2023); America's Top Doctors book series(9th-14th Editions); Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors digital guide (2016-2021)
- Denis Vaughan, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2023-2024); Boston Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2024)
- Kristen Wright, MD: Castle Connolly Top Fertility Doctor (2013-2024); New Hampshire Magazine Top Fertility Doctor (2017-2024); Exceptional Women in Medicine (2020-2023)
STAY CONNECTED WITH BOSTON IVF
Follow Boston IVF on Instagram
ABOUT BOSTON IVF
Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.
Media Contact
Zoe Marzi, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6515, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/
Theo LoPreste, Boston IVF, 1 781-434-6451, [email protected], https://www.bostonivf.com/
SOURCE Boston IVF
Share this article