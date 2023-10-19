Boston IVF Showcases Pioneering Fertility Research at the 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo

"We take pride in the many distinguished Boston IVF experts who presented at this exciting exposition." – David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF Post this

This year, four distinguished individuals from Boston IVF were recognized nationally by the ASRM for their exceptional contributions:

Yuval Fouks , MD, PhD, MPH a dedicated Research Fellow at Boston IVF, was honored with the ASRM 2023 IN TRAINING AWARD FOR RESEARCH for his noteworthy publication in Fertility and Sterility. His paper, titled "The Impact of Fertility Treatments on Embryo Aneuploidy and Live Birthrates in Comparison to Patients with Normal Ovarian Reserve," sheds light on the absence of significant impacts on embryo aneuploidy or live birth rates in patients with normal ovarian reserve. (Source: Fertility & Sterility)

Quetrell Heyward, MD, MBA, a Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellow at Boston IVF & Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, received the prestigious ASRM 2023 INVESTIGATOR ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. This recognition was bestowed in acknowledgment of his insightful abstract titled "Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): More Is Not Always Better," which highlights the nuances and considerations surrounding the effectiveness of IUI treatment.

Kim Thornton , MD, and Alan Penzias , MD, renowned reproductive endocrinologists at Boston IVF, were acknowledged during EMD Serono's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fellowship Awards Recognition Ceremony as I'M IN R.E.I. DIVERSITY FELLOWSHIP GRANT MENTORS. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the field.

The roots of Boston IVF's prolific research program run deep, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and other prestigious clinical affiliates. Since its inception, Boston IVF has contributed more than 500 papers and abstracts to the field, many of which have translated into life-changing innovations for individuals seeking successful pregnancies and family-building opportunities.

In 2019, Boston IVF expanded its global impact through a partnership with the renowned, Spain-based Eugin Group, broadening the scope of research possibilities and initiatives.

Led by Boston IVF's Chief Scientific Officer, Denny Sakkas, PhD and Director of Clinical Research and board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, Denis Vaughan, MD, Boston IVF's in-house, full-time research program consists of over 50 experts, including reproductive endocrinologists, scientists, embryologists, clinicians, data analysts, and more. Together, they play a pivotal role in advancing the field of reproductive science and introducing new clinical protocols, surgical techniques, public policy analyses, and other valuable insights to their peers worldwide.

"Through our dedicated research department, we strive daily to unravel the mysteries of fertility, unlocking the potential for hope and fulfillment for countless individuals and couples," said Denis Vaughan, MD.

Denny Sakkas, PhD, also added, "Every discovery, every breakthrough, is a testament to our commitment to transforming dreams into reality."

For over three decades, Boston IVF's innovative research has yielded remarkable breakthroughs in fertility care, including several notable milestones:

The first fertility center in New England to assist a same-sex female couple in achieving pregnancy (1986)

The first IVF/ICSI baby in New England (1993)

The first donor egg IVF pregnancy in New England (1994)

The first fertility center in New England to provide IVF, donor eggs, and gestational carrier services to a same-sex male couple (1998)

The first live birth in Massachusetts to result from a frozen egg (2006)

to result from a frozen egg (2006) The first fertility center in the world to publish a modern study on transgender people and fertility treatment outcomes (2019)

David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF, expressed his enthusiasm for the 2023 ASRM Congress, noting, "We take pride in our many distinguished experts who presented at this exciting exposition. It reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing fertility treatment options and improving the lives of our patients. We are grateful for every opportunity to share our knowledge and collaborate with fellow experts in the field."

Highlighted Boston IVF Presenters and Topics at the 2023 ASRM Congress:

